Creating a fairer, greener future for all

The climate-nature crisis remains an existential threat to the future prosperity, wellbeing and security of the UK. We can see its effects all around us—from last Monday being the hottest day ever recorded, to the deafening silence of birds and butterflies across our once wild isles. The recent Climate Change Committee report shows that the UK Government is off track to meet its 2030 target (to cut emissions by 68%) and that only a third of current plans are credible.

Our natural environment is being destroyed at pace. The last State of Nature report set out the drastic declines in our native biodiversity, stark reductions in our woodland cover, and the collapse of many of our precious species. Nature is deeply intertwined with our climate. They’re two sides of the same coin. When viewed holistically, it’s clear that we cannot solve the climate crisis without also solving the nature crisis, and vice versa.

The science is crystal clear. We’re now operating on a knife edge of breaching our Paris Agreement obligations to do all we can to limit “global boiling”. With June marking the twelfth consecutive month of global temperatures of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, it’s clearer than ever that the (already small) window for action is rapidly closing. We must act as fast and as fairly as possible to get the world on track for a liveable future.

The new Labour Government has inherited one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. A country where 75% of our rivers pose a serious risk to human health—a country where an ever changing climate is damaging our health, prosperity and security. But the mandate given by the British public on 4 July is clear. We need a new approach that puts climate-nature action at the heart of our decision-making. We Liberal Democrats have long campaigned for a fairer, greener future; a UK where everyone can benefit from—and help shape—the huge opportunities of the just transition to a zero carbon, nature positive future.

Crucially, we recognise that our once world leading legislation no longer meets the challenges of today. The Climate Change Act was passed seven years before the 2015 Paris Agreement was agreed—and our biodiversity targets don’t align with the 2022 Global Biodiversity Framework agreed in Montreal. As internationalists, we believe that the UK now needs to lock these global commitments into law.

As MPs, we have a duty to send a strong message to the public, civil society and businesses that we’re serious about improving their lives and livelihoods. In the years ahead to 2030, we must reverse biodiversity loss and we must rapidly reduce our emissions via a new, joined-up approach. Small, incremental changes won’t cut it; especially given the last Government’s inaction, delays and U-turns.

On Wednesday, we joined a large group of around 40 Parliamentarians and Zero Hour campaigners, including 30 other Liberal Democrat Parliamentarians, to deliver an urgent message to the Prime Minister, asking Keir Starmer to make time for the Climate and Nature Bill to progress in the Commons. The Liberal Democrats have proudly championed this Bill since 2020. We’ve co-sponsored it in each session of the last Parliament; Rupert Redesdale and John Russell have led the charge in the Lords; and Liberal Democrat councillors have passed supporting motions at all council levels, including at Birmingham, St Albans, Bath & North East Somerset, Eastbourne and the London Assembly.

We were proud to reaffirm our commitment to the CAN Bill on the steps of No.10 on Wednesday. A Bill that’s backed by 52,000 members of the public, 227 leading scientists, 161 MPs and 50 Peers. And now, as the third largest party in the Commons, rest assured that we’ll do everything we can to deliver the climate and nature legislation the UK so desperately needs.

* Wera Hobhouse MP is Lib Dem MP for Bath and Daisy Cooper MP is Lib Dem MP for St Albans and the party's Deputy Leader.