LibLink: Alistair Carmichael: A People’s Vote is the only way for our country to move forward

By | Fri 18th January 2019 - 10:25 am

Alistair Carmichael emerges from the shadows of his Chief Whip’s role to make the case for a People’s Vote in the Herald in his own inimitable style. First he sets the scene.

Instead of trotting out platitudes (“Brexit means Brexit” – remember that one?) and promising the undeliverable to the insatiable on her own right wing and the DUP (we shall leave the Customs Union AND have no hard border between the North and the South AND we shall have no border in the Irish Sea) she could have built a consensus in the House of Commons.

There are two obstacles to sorting this out – one is May’s intransigence. The other is Jeremy Corbyn:

Challenged in yesterday’s confidence debate the self-styled Leader of The Opposition was unable to say whether, in the event of winning his general election he would press ahead with Brexit or not. That apparently would be up to his party.

When I asked him then if he would follow the policy endorsed by his party members at their conference in September and back a people’s vote after the confidence motion had failed his answer was also less than unequivocal.

As they might have said aboard the Starship Enterprise, “It’s leadership, Jim, but not as we know it”.

The Lib Dems first came up with the idea of a People’s Vote two years ago and it didn’t exactly catch on:

It was not a popular idea at the time. A population weary from frequent and difficult visits to the polls did not much fancy the prospect of another one. I understand the sentiment, but it was then, and is still now, the only way ahead.

By bringing his MPs in behind the campaign for a People’s Vote Jeremy Corbyn could make it happen. Instead he continues to vacillate. It is a vacillation for which he may pay a heavy political price. Those who lent him their votes in 2017, believing him to be an opponent of Brexit are now increasingly seeing him as the Brexit-loving charlatan than many in Westminster (especially in his own party) have long since known him to be.

Let me be clear. I believe that a People’s Vote is the only way for our country now to go forward. In itself it is not an answer to all the problems that caused Brexit and which come with it. Would it heal the divide within our country? No but it would at least allow the healing to start.

You can read the whole article here.

