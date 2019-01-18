The past can be useful

My wife, Ruth, has had a collection of boxes, originally some 30 strong, in which she stored both personal and political stuff, waiting for the opportune moment to open them and sort out the treasure trove within.

That job is now underway and there are minutes of both NLYL and ULS as well as a huge collection of newsletters produced by all manner of Liberal activists in the late sixties and seventies. Radical Bulletin, Gunfire, New Outlook, Liberator and a whole raft of local stuff from Young Liberal and Liberal Student groups from Scotland to Cornwall. It even included some copies of Clockwork Orange, a Manchester ULS publication that I started in 1971/2 and that was then carried on by Pat Coleman.

Political discourse in the 60s and 70s was carried out by meeting and pamphlet.

Ruth reminded me that Young Liberal branches often met weekly to discuss politics and campaigns, actually campaigned most weekends and met up socially as well.

There were frequent conferences on political issues and both the Young Liberals and the Liberal Party had council meetings on a regular basis (the ‘Council’ was the policymaking body between Conferences), primarily on political issues.

Liberal Party Constituency and branch meetings were at least monthly. In short, our politics centred on meeting together, talking about ideas and putting them down on paper for discussion in order to get out and campaign together.

What, I wondered, has happened to all that energy and commitment? The simple answer is of course the internet. Once it became possible to put stuff out on line, the need for using paper and chopping down trees greatly diminished. The typing and letrasetting of the sixties and seventies have been replaced by the desktop publishing, websites and blogging of today plus Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and more. It also took away the need to stand about in student unions or conferences or draughty streets handing out bulletins or selling magazines such as Gunfire (named after Jo Grimond’s famous speech when he talked about marching towards the sound of gunfire). We also stopped meeting together because we could debate and discuss on line.

In some ways the passing of the gestetnered pamphlet is sad, because it involved a group effort in writing, typing, setting and printing and then a group effort in getting the result to our supporters. (For the uninitiated a Gestetner is a crude printing machine operated by hand and utilising a skin typed or etched and placed on a drum). Printing, postage and distribution were cheap so the information gap was bridged. Radical Bulletin, in particular, gave an alternative view to much of what the party leadership was saying and had resonance with many party members.

During the 1974 general elections Tony Greaves provided much needed briefings for candidates that weren’t readily available from party HQ. Almost the only survivor of those heady times is Liberator and I wonder how long paper copies of that will survive, even if it continues on line.

So Ruth’s collection provides a tantalising look back into the Liberal past of 40 plus years ago, before the merger with the SDP and when the Liberal Party was a much more radical party with a thriving ‘Red Guard’ youth movement that pushed radical policies like nuclear disarmament, workers’ self-management, a cooperative economy, radical decentralisation of power and a proper system of social security.

Come to think of it many of those issues are still current.

Of course, looking back into the past can just be nostalgic, but we can surely learn from our younger selves that going forward and rebuilding the party again requires radical policies that tackle the real problems of today, policies that, just as in the sixties and seventies, Labour and Conservative simply cannot provide. Locally, there is an attempt to get people together regularly by means of LibDem Pint discussions in pubs and Liber Tea where we meet up for coffee and cakes and politics. I think that the camaraderie of the pre-internet days needs to be revived. If we miss out on discussion and debate and don’t meet up in a non-committee situation then we don’t really live our politics. Meeting and talking is an essential part of building trust and a sense of common purpose, as we get on with challenging the world.

This article was written following discussion and collaboration with Ruth Coleman-Taylor

The photo was taken in 1968 at the Liberal Assembly in Edinburgh

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently active in the Calderdale Party.