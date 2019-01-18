Caron Lindsay

Layla on Any Questions this evening

By | Fri 18th January 2019 - 7:27 pm

Layla Moran joins the Any Questions panel in Huddersfield (or Hoodezfield if you’re American and listening to Jodie Whittaker talk about her home town) at 8pm this evening.

Also on the panel is Richard Burgon, who was so rude to Jo Swinson the other night. Clearly Labour can sense the threat from us because of their failure to back a People’s Vote.

1922 Committee Chair Graham Brady and the Economist’s Anne McElvoy complete the line-up.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

