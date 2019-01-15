NewsHound

WATCH: Jo Swinson argue with Labour’s Richard Burgon

By | Tue 15th January 2019 - 11:16 pm

It’s not the wisest thing in the world to take down someone who agrees with you and is instinctively going to do what you want.

Shadow Labour Justice Spokesperson Richard Burgon was excessively grumpy with Jo Swinson this evening.

Having gone on about how the big enemy was the Conservatives, he chose to then go on the attack about the Coalition. You’d never think that Labour had been propping up the Conservatives and enabling their Brexit shambles. Any half competent main opposition party would have made sure that Theresa May was coming back from Buckingham Palace in a taxi within an hour of tonight’s vote.

Jo handled it really well.

Jon Snow intervened to tell Richard hew as being “awfully beastly.”

One Comment

  • Fiona 15th Jan '19 - 11:25pm

    I saw the full thing as it went out live, and that clip flatters Burgon by cutting out so much of his fence-sitting, blustering, deflecting and hectoring.

    Jo did extremely well not to shout, use swear words or give him a shake.

    In that interview, Burgon displayed so much of what is wrong with British politics. The tribalism, the petty name calling and the unwillingness to take responsibility for your own actions. I know Labour party supporters who thought he was awful tonight, and a terrible representation of their party, not just because of the boorishness towards Jo, but because he wouldn’t answer any of Snow’s questions. But he gets away with it because he’s in a safe Labour seat and FPTP rewards pettiness.

    At one point, it seemed as if he didn’t realise that the LibDems had already pledged support for a motion of no confidence, and had in fact been urging Corbyn to lodge one. The idea that we were ‘finally coming around’ is fantasy, but I can well believe he believes it. He also seemed to think that we needed to come off the fence on Brexit – apparently under the impression we’re still making up our mind on what to do next.

    We need more cross-party working, not less. And if anyone in the Labour party thinks they are winning a majority any time soon, they are sorely mistaken. They need allies far more than they realise, and more to the point, the public deserves our MPs to work across party divides.

