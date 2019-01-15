WATCH: Lib Dem MPs talk about today’s vote

Our people have been out and about today, talking about the run-up to the vote and its aftermath.

No deal should no longer be an option. Go back to the people https://t.co/ANbKGNC8BH — Vince Cable (@vincecable) January 15, 2019

Layla on the beginning of the end of Brexit

Tonight's historic defeat shows that this is the end of Theresa May's deal, and possibly the end of Brexit pic.twitter.com/uol2LXJu25 — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) January 15, 2019

Ed on having no confidence in Labour, but backing a People’s Vote

"Liberal Democrats will back the vote of confidence by frankly I have no confidence in the Labour Party's approach to Brexit either." @EdwardJDavey

The only way to end this mess is to go back to the people and give them the final say. Join our campaign > https://t.co/Mp2XkNrVFV pic.twitter.com/VR5N5S7XmT — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 15, 2019

Earlier, Wera had made the case against Brexit in her speech in the Debate

Less than 2 hours to the #BrexitVote, and in less than 2 hours we'll be closer to a #PeoplesVote. But we need your help. Join the fight, join the @LibDems: https://t.co/nFyrAm7FI9 pic.twitter.com/L74k8eRIEK — Wera Hobhouse MP (@Wera_Hobhouse) January 15, 2019

You can soak up a wee bit of the atmosphere from this view of Christine Jardine’s:

Earlier, she had told Sky News why she was fighting for a People’s Vote:

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings