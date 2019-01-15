Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Lib Dem MPs talk about today’s vote

By | Tue 15th January 2019 - 10:16 pm

Our people have been out and about today, talking about the run-up to the vote and its aftermath.

Layla on the beginning of the end of Brexit

Ed on having no confidence in Labour, but backing a People’s Vote

Earlier, Wera had made the case against Brexit in her speech in the Debate

You can soak up a wee bit of the atmosphere from this view of Christine Jardine’s:

Earlier, she had told Sky News why she was fighting for a People’s Vote:

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

