Vince: This is the beginning of the end of Brexit

Well, that was quite something. I had thought the estimates of a 200+ majority against were expectation management, so a defeat of less than 100 looked great.

But, no. The vote was lost by 230 votes. The biggest defeat in living memory.

A Government with a competent main opposition party would be in serious trouble.

But what was Theresa May’s instinctive reaction? She started talking about how this put EU citizens at risk. I mean, really. She turned them back into bargaining chips. I, for one, am not having that.

Jeremy Corbyn has finally won a motion of no confidence but when that is lost tomorrow, he will have to make up his mind whether to back a People’s Vote or not. We can only hope that he will listen to the almost 80% of his members who want Labour to back that.

Jo Swinson was the first Lib Dem to say anything after the vote – she raised a Point of Order to how Parliament could assert its authority to bring about a People’s Vote. In his response, Speaker John Bercow seemed to indicate on his reply that he would allow amendments to that effect.

Vince confirmed that he had signed Corbyn’s motion of no confidence and would support it and challenged the Labour leader to get behind a People’s Vote.

Brexit is becoming a national humiliation. Liberal Democrats have campaigned since the referendum to give people the final say on Brexit. Theresa May has failed to persuade her party, failed to persuade Parliament and failed in her attempts to scaremonger MPs to back her. The Prime Minister now needs to pull her head out of the sand and start acting responsibly by taking the ludicrous threat of a no-deal Brexit off the table. The only way forward for the country is through a People’s Vote where people have the right to choose to stay in the EU. It is also time for Jeremy Corbyn to find his backbone, drop his plans for a Labour-led Brexit, and back our calls for a People’s Vote.

Willie Rennie also called for a People’s Vote to ensure that the Prime Minister couldn’t just look to her party to sort it out:

This is a historic and devastating defeat for the Prime Minister. Her deal is in tatters. So is her credibility. With public services at risk, what happens next is too important to be left to an utterly divided Conservative party. When she returns to Parliament, the Prime Minister should announce plans for a People’s Vote, giving power back to the British public to decide how they want to proceed.

And Jane Dodds for Wales made it a hat-trick of calls for a People’s Vote:

Brexit has become a national embarrassment, and this heavy and humiliating defeat for the Prime Minister is just the latest example of a very sorry saga. Theresa May’s deal is dead, she cannot attempt to have another vote on her deal. Only decisive action will end this chaos, only a People’s Vote will solve this crisis. There is no Brexit deal that could be better than our current relationship or that could pass Parliament. If Theresa May won’t support a People’s Vote, Jeremy Corbyn must immediately lend his full-throated support to a People’s Vote and throw the full weight of Labour behind the campaign. The only solution to this Brexit impasse is to give the people the final say and the opportunity to choose an Exit from Brexit.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings