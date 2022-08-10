NewsHound

LibLink: Christine Jardine on how the Scottish Greens are letting voters down

By | Wed 10th August 2022 - 10:30 am

In her Scotsman column week, Christine Jardine takes the Scottish Greens to task. Since they joined the Scottish Government, the future of the planet seems to have taken a back seat to nationalism as they parrot SNP lines on independence.

Like their more senior nationalist partners at Holyrood, the party’s leadership has declared that if there is no second referendum on Scotland’s future within the UK, they will fight the general election solely on the constitutional question.

If they don’t get their way, they will re-define the General Election to suit themselves, calling every vote cast for a Green candidate as a vote for independence.

This is despite fewer their voters being split roughly half and half on the independence issue.

Activists who have spent decades awakening us all to the dangers of global warming now find that those in whom they placed their faith have become merely a bit player in the separatist narrative.

For the past decade and a half of SNP rule, Scottish politics has been governed by two different factors: actual policies and nationalism.

When the first fails the second is rolled out as a metaphorical fire blanket to dampen the anger while a target is found to redirect blame towards.

Usually, they call it Westminster.

Ironically, ignoring the fact that instead of being the stronger voice for Scotland there, which the SNP once promised, they are simply the whining voice of nationalism.

You can read her whole article here.

 

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Mick Taylor
    It is beyond appalling that this government is sat twiddling its thumbs whilst millions of our fellow citizens slip into poverty and despair. Could it be that ...
  • James Fowler
    @Rif Winfield. I for one do note the assault on the least well off in society. However, they are mostly not pensioners. The poorest in our society are the worki...
  • Neil James Sandison
    good start to deal with crisis but we now need to also put pressure on to move away from gas and use alternatives like hydrogen and other organic wastes . The f...
  • Ian Sanderson (RM3)
    I'm old enough to remember how we got Tory Prime Ministers up to Alec Douglas Home. During a changeover during a Tory period of office, senior Tories (including...
  • Katharine Pindar
    Ed is absolutely right, and it's good news that we are demanding the recall of Parliament and already have some draft legislation ready. Having heard Martin Le...