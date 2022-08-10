Ed Davey: Cancel energy price rise to avoid a social catastrophe

Here’s Ed Davey on yesterday’s Good Morning Britain talking about his radical call for the Government to cancel the energy price cap rise planned for October, paying for it by a windfall tax on energy companies and increased VAT receipts.

'I think we could be heading for a social catastrophe.' Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir @EdwardJDavey is calling on the government to cover the cost of the energy price rise in October. He is asked where the money to cover the cost will come from. pic.twitter.com/NuKI1B8GEq — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 9, 2022

Ed said

“I think we could be heading for a social catastrophe with millions of pensioners and families going cold and hungry this Winter. i think it is a social crisis like we have not seen in our lifetimes and the Government has to act.”

He likened it to the sort of help the Government rightly gave during the pandemic.

He also called for Parliament to be recalled to implement the necessary legislation (which, handily, we’ve drafted for the Government).

The proposed ‘Energy Price Cap Increase (Cancellation) Bill’ would instruct Ofgem to maintain the price cap at existing rates, saving the typical household an average of £1,400 this year. It would also require the government to produce a report into extending and backdating the Windfall Tax on record oil and gas profits to raise additional funding to help cover the costs.

