The Voice

Ed Davey: Cancel energy price rise to avoid a social catastrophe

Wed 10th August 2022 - 8:49 am

Here’s Ed Davey on yesterday’s Good Morning Britain  talking about his radical call for the Government to cancel the energy price cap rise planned for October, paying for it by a windfall tax on energy companies and increased VAT receipts.

Ed said

“I think we could be heading for a social catastrophe with millions of pensioners and families going cold and hungry this Winter. i think it is a social crisis like we have not seen in our lifetimes and the Government has to act.”

He likened it to the sort of help the Government rightly gave during the pandemic.

He also called for Parliament to be recalled to implement the necessary legislation (which, handily, we’ve drafted for the Government).

The proposed ‘Energy Price Cap Increase (Cancellation) Bill’ would instruct Ofgem to maintain the price cap at existing rates, saving the typical household an average of £1,400 this year. It would also require the government to produce a report into extending and backdating the Windfall Tax on record oil and gas profits to raise additional funding to help cover the costs.

Ed said:

“People are worried sick about the next staggering rise in energy bills which is just round the corner.

“Yet we are faced with a deafening silence from the Prime Minister and Chancellor, while both Conservative leadership candidates have failed to come up with a bold plan to solve this crisis.

“The Liberal Democrats have prepared legislation that is ready and waiting to implement our plans to scrap the energy price rise. Parliament must be recalled now so we can pass this law as soon as possible.

“Every day that goes past without any answers from this Conservative government creates more angst amongst those worried about how they will pay the bills this winter. We need to reassure families and pensioners now by introducing measures to protect them from this social and economic catastrophe.”

