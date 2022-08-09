Cancel October energy price rise says Ed Davey

Just last Friday I was saying that while we were saying some good things about the cost of living emergency, we needed to come up with something bolder to deal with such a massive economic shock.

I should have been more patient. Ed Davey has stepped up to the mark, calling for October’s energy price rise to be cancelled, with part of the cost covered by a windfall tax on the energy companies. Given that some of them are making quarterly profits larger than the GDP of some companies, that is entirely justifiable.

Under our plans, the 70% increase in the energy price cap expected to be announced by Ofgem later this month would be cancelled, with the Government instead paying the shortfall to energy suppliers so that they can afford to supply customers at the current rates. The party estimates that this would save a typical household an extra £1,400 a year.

This is not cheap, but the party says that the estimated £36 billion cost should be met by expanding the windfall tax on oil and gas company profits, and using the Government’s higher-than-expected VAT revenues as a result of soaring inflation.

The party is also calling for more targeted support for vulnerable and low income households. This would include doubling the Warm Homes Discount to £300 and extending it to all those on Universal Credit and Pension Credit, while investing in insulating fuel poor homes to bring prices down in the long term as well as reinstating on permanent basis the £20 per week Universal Credit uplift introduced during the pandemic.

Ed said:

The contest to be leader of the Conservative Party might as well be happening in a parallel universe. Neither candidate has any idea how to help families and pensioners through what could be the toughest winter in decades. We need bold and urgent action to help families pay their bills and heat their homes this winter. There is no other choice. Energy bills have already gone up by £700 this year, and Conservative Ministers have barely lifted a finger to help. We simply cannot afford more inaction in the face of another even bigger rise in October. This is an emergency, and the Government must step in now to save families and pensioners £1,400 by cancelling the planned rise in energy bills this October.

The very first thing journalists, particularly right wing journalists, are going to ask is how this is going to be paid for. The party estimates that an extended Windfall Tax could raise around £20 billion. Given that BP and Shell made £29 billion in profits in the first six months of the year alone this does not seem unreasonable.

The party says that the Government should also use the extra VAT revenues it is receiving as a result of inflation. It took in £11 billion more in VAT last fiscal year (2021-22) than it was expecting in March 2021, and is now expected to take in an extra £9 billion this year and £10 billion next year compared to last year’s forecasts.

This has been covered by the Guardian and the BBC

On Twitter, journalists have recognised that this is the sort of scale of idea that we need:

This is the most striking thing for me, it feels like the first time someone has come up with even an idea that grasps the scale of the crisis, even though it is extortionately expensive and costs hard to predict https://t.co/KJZ9zCzsih — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) August 8, 2022

With even relatively affluent households are starting to worry about how they will cope with this Winter, this is the sort of intervention that the country needs. With the Tory leadership candidates unwilling to do anything else and No 10 confirming that it will do no more as the PM and Chancellor are nowhere to be seen, someone needs to step up. A few days ago, Gordon Brown, who had the 2008 crash to deal with, called for an emergency budget. Now Ed has come up with our radical plan. Let’s hope that this puts pressure on the Conservatives to recognise what they are facing and to up its game. I am not going to hold my breath, however.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings