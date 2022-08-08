Forget cutting VAT: social tariffs would help tackle the cost-of-living crisis

The cost-of-living crisis should be the number one priority for all political parties this summer. With the energy price cap due to rise by an eye watering 70%, on top of the 54% rise earlier this year, a cruel winter beckons, one that for some, make no mistake, will be fatal.

Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, has spent the summer pleading fruitlessly for solutions from government. Meanwhile, Labour has chosen to squander their time arguing about whether the Shadow Cabinet should join the picket lines of those on strike.

There is a huge space for the Liberal Democrats to propose powerful, radical policy that will make a real difference to those that need it most.

A temporary cut in VAT, to be debated at Autumn Conference as our headline solution, is not that policy.

I’m no great fan of VAT, but timing is everything and the timing of this cut is wrong. On straightforward grounds of fairness, to give away the most to those who already have the most – as cutting a tax on spending would boil down to – is simply perverse right now. Moreover, both the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Institute for Government warn strongly against the policy, citing the prolonged inflation and interest rate rises that will likely result as serious long-term risks for the economy and households.

As a party, we already have a strong set of policies aimed at tackling the cost-of-living crisis. Scrapping the National Insurance rise and the freeze of the Income Tax personal allowance, as well as reinstating the uplift in Universal Credit are all policies much better targeted towards low earners and those most in need of support than the VAT cut. They are frustratingly under-promoted.

But we could and should be even bolder. I believe it is time for social tariffs on energy.

A social tariff is a low, affordable price for a utility or service set by government and made available to low-income households. Regulating for social tariffs on energy would hold back extreme price rises in gas and electricity and keep bills at manageable levels for those most in need. It could quite literally save lives this winter.

Yes, this approach would almost certainly require the government to provide financial support to the industry. But surely, just as in the pandemic, we should not be overly concerned about the impact on public finances when lives are at stake?

Furthermore, this would not need to be a straightforward government bailout. As we confront the climate emergency, the leverage gained in supplying financial support to parts of the energy industry would be a valuable tool that could be used by the government to help accelerate the energy transition, directing investment for the public good.

Social tariffs, then, could become a first, radical step in restructuring and regulating markets that have not functioned sufficiently in the public interest since privatisation – an issue that is only going to become more pressing in pursuit of Net Zero.

We will not switch Conservative voters alienated by that party’s fantasy economics to voting Lib Dem by touting our own version of populist economic recklessness. A cut to VAT would do little to help those that need it most and much more to help those that need it least. Social tariffs on energy are both a more sensible and more radical way to avoid the immediate pain and suffering the cost-of-living crisis and this winter will inevitably bring. It’s the policy we should be championing.

* Ian Sollom is a District Councillor in South Cambridgeshire