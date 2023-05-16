The Voice

LibLink – Ed Davey: “We will not put the Conservatives back into government or do any deal with them. What. So. Ever.”

By | Tue 16th May 2023 - 9:45 am

There’s an Ed Davey double page spread in the Guardian today. Zoe Williams narrates a visit to Ed’s home and a thorough and wide-ranging interview.

There’s this comment about serving in government with the Tories:

“I didn’t trust them an inch. I didn’t trust George Osborne an inch. We didn’t tell people how much we were fighting the Tories, that was by design, from Nick [Clegg]. He wanted to show that coalitions work. I argued that we should show the bit of the Liberals that’s anti-establishment, that’s reformist, that’s internationalist. But he was the leader. We served at his pleasure.”

You can read the full article here.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

7 Comments

  • Daniel Stylianou 16th May '23 - 1:24pm

    I wasn’t involved in the internal workings of the Coalition but for a good insight I’d advise people read Coalition by David Laws. It does show some of the internal disagreements with the Tories.

  • Tristan Ward 16th May '23 - 1:38pm

    Given possibility of a hung parliament and the likely attack on PR”
    /”warnings” against coalition (coalition of chaos) from the Toroes, it may be useful to point out that the 2010-15 coalition was a period of stable government and compare it to the chaos since 2015.

  • Bob McMenemie 16th May '23 - 1:41pm

    I am not normally a Libdem voter but I have been interested in leasehold problems for some time, I will vote tactically to get rid of this government which is rotten to the core and have now u turned on lhold reform, I would ask if there is going to be a join up with Labour it would be great if your good leader could emphasise to Labour that there are many lholders ready to vote for whichever party will get rid of leasehold tenure.

    Thanks rgds Bob.

  • slamdac 16th May '23 - 1:52pm

    Not a good negotiating tactic.

    Labour have no incentive to offer us anything, they now know that we will never do a deal with the Tories

  • Nonconformistradical 16th May '23 - 2:18pm

    @slamdac
    You cannot be serious!

    Since it has been eminently clear for some time that LDs would never again do a deal with the tories it has also been eminently clear for some time that there would only ever be any possibility of negotiating with labour if labour doesn’t get a majority at the next general election. And if they don’t get a majority they might end up with no realistic choice except to negotiate with LDs.

  • James Fowler 16th May '23 - 2:36pm

    I think that this position is right – the Conservatives are exhausted – but I’m not sure it needed saying so openly.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • James Fowler
    I think that this position is right - the Conservatives are exhausted - but I'm not sure it needed saying so openly....
  • Nonconformistradical
    @slamdac You cannot be serious! Since it has been eminently clear for some time that LDs would never again do a deal with the tories it has also been eminen...
  • slamdac
    Not a good negotiating tactic. Labour have no incentive to offer us anything, they now know that we will never do a deal with the Tories...
  • Bob McMenemie
    I am not normally a Libdem voter but I have been interested in leasehold problems for some time, I will vote tactically to get rid of this government which is r...
  • Tristan Ward
    Given possibility of a hung parliament and the likely attack on PR" /"warnings" against coalition (coalition of chaos) from the Toroes, it may be useful to poi...