LibLink – Ed Davey: “We will not put the Conservatives back into government or do any deal with them. What. So. Ever.”

There’s an Ed Davey double page spread in the Guardian today. Zoe Williams narrates a visit to Ed’s home and a thorough and wide-ranging interview.
There’s this comment about serving in government with the Tories:
“I didn’t trust them an inch. I didn’t trust George Osborne an inch. We didn’t tell people how much we were fighting the Tories, that was by design, from Nick [Clegg]. He wanted to show that coalitions work. I argued that we should show the bit of the Liberals that’s anti-establishment, that’s reformist, that’s internationalist. But he was the leader. We served at his pleasure.”
Very moving interview.
In my three years as a Lib Dem, I have met Sir Ed Davey quite a bit, including a 1-1 lunch. Incredibly decent person.
I wasn’t involved in the internal workings of the Coalition but for a good insight I’d advise people read Coalition by David Laws. It does show some of the internal disagreements with the Tories.
Given possibility of a hung parliament and the likely attack on PR”
/”warnings” against coalition (coalition of chaos) from the Toroes, it may be useful to point out that the 2010-15 coalition was a period of stable government and compare it to the chaos since 2015.
I am not normally a Libdem voter but I have been interested in leasehold problems for some time, I will vote tactically to get rid of this government which is rotten to the core and have now u turned on lhold reform, I would ask if there is going to be a join up with Labour it would be great if your good leader could emphasise to Labour that there are many lholders ready to vote for whichever party will get rid of leasehold tenure.
Thanks rgds Bob.
Not a good negotiating tactic.
Labour have no incentive to offer us anything, they now know that we will never do a deal with the Tories
@slamdac
You cannot be serious!
Since it has been eminently clear for some time that LDs would never again do a deal with the tories it has also been eminently clear for some time that there would only ever be any possibility of negotiating with labour if labour doesn’t get a majority at the next general election. And if they don’t get a majority they might end up with no realistic choice except to negotiate with LDs.
I think that this position is right – the Conservatives are exhausted – but I’m not sure it needed saying so openly.