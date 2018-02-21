LibLink: Liz Barker: We have a crisis in our charity sector

Writing for Politics Home about her Lords question on the issues facing charities at the moment, Liz Barker said that Oxfam did not deserve the “monitoring” it was getting at the moment as it had taken action to deal with the unacceptable and inexcusable behaviour of a small number of its members of staff.

The crisis to which she refers, though, isn’t the one you think.

She highlighted failings in the Charity Commission, most notably its senior people being too close to Government and without enough knowledge of the sector:

One might have expected the Charity Commission to know that a charity’s most valuable asset is its reputation and to understand that, whilst Oxfam reported that it was dealing with the matter, the organisation might have been advised by lawyers to keep public statements to a minimum. The events for which Oxfam is now being berated coincided with a period when the Charity Commission’s funding was greatly reduced and its Chair, who knew nothing about charities or regulation, was wont to please the politicians who appointed him, by making sweeping statements about charities which were full of criticism and short on evidence. The Charity Commission board is appointed by government and with the imminent appointment of Baroness Stowell, who like her predecessor has no knowledge of charities, it appears to be a grace and favour appointment for people close to government. This is a worrying development.

She highlighted another problem with the Charity Commission’s plans:

The Commission is currently consulting on proposals to charge large charities fees for regulation – charities who have no say in the appointment of board members and no mechanism with which to challenge poor performance by the Board. In 2017 the House of Lords Select Committee Report “Stronger Charities for a Stronger Society” considered the matter and concluded that the Commission had not made a convincing case. It could not explain how fees would improve the service to charities, nor could it guarantee that any money raised by a levy would not be deducted from government funding. Charity regulation is too important to be left to become a Tory pastime. Restoring the Commission to true independence should now be a priority.

