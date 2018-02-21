Anthony Lester steps aside from Lib Dem Lords group amid allegations of sexual harassment

Many newspapers report this morning that 81 year old Lib Dem Peer Anthony Lester has stepped down from the Liberal Democrat group in the House of Lords while an investigation takes place by the Lords Standards Commissioner into allegations of sexual harassment.

From the Guardian:

The commissioner for standards lists the peer as the subject of one of its current inquiries. It says an investigation is being carried out into an “alleged breach of the code in relation to personal honour”.

A spokesman for Lester, a prominent QC, said: “Lord Lester has a long and distinguished record as a champion of human rights and sex equality and has a right to be treated fairly and under due process. He will vigorously contest the allegation.

“In the meantime he has withdrawn himself from his position as a spokesperson in the Lords and from his membership of the Liberal Democrat group in the Lords until this issue is resolved.”