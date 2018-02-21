The Voice

Anthony Lester steps aside from Lib Dem Lords group amid allegations of sexual harassment

By | Wed 21st February 2018 - 7:59 am

Many newspapers report this morning that 81 year old Lib Dem Peer Anthony Lester has stepped down from the Liberal Democrat group in the House of Lords while an investigation takes place by the Lords Standards Commissioner into allegations of sexual harassment.

From the Guardian:

The commissioner for standards lists the peer as the subject of one of its current inquiries. It says an investigation is being carried out into an “alleged breach of the code in relation to personal honour”.

A spokesman for Lester, a prominent QC, said: “Lord Lester has a long and distinguished record as a champion of human rights and sex equality and has a right to be treated fairly and under due process. He will vigorously contest the allegation.

“In the meantime he has withdrawn himself from his position as a spokesperson in the Lords and from his membership of the Liberal Democrat group in the Lords until this issue is resolved.”

As this article relates to an ongoing investigation, comments are closed in line with our usual practice.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert
Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 21st Feb - 2:02pm
    @David Evans It’s JOHN Marriott, by the way. I can only go on what you appear to be saying. Like you presumably, I would like...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 21st Feb - 1:57pm
    @ Micheal1 No it is not true that the Coalition followed Keynesian principles. Except, it is possibly true to say that there was an element...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 21st Feb - 1:35pm
    David I don’t think you cover that part of the history of the Lib/SDP Alliance which reminds me most of the position we are in...
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 21st Feb - 12:50pm
    Well, I will trump Theakes: I proactively resigned from the Party in 2010 after some correspondence with Simon Hughes and David Ward made it clear...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 21st Feb - 12:42pm
    @saskia "@Michael1 You say that “Lets be clear the coalition was the biggest period of Keynesian economics EVER in Britain’s history.”. This claim is not...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 21st Feb - 12:40pm
    David Marriott (21st Feb '18 9:40am) : I'm not sure if I have ever read a post that misrepresents my views so comprehensively. I can...