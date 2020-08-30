LibLink: Malcolm Bruce Scotland’s unionists need a new vision

This is one from a few weeks ago, but worth sharing.

Malcolm Bruce, a former leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, wrote in the Scotsman about the need for those who want to stay in the UK to build a stronger and newer vision of why it is so essential to Scotland’s interests.

He argues for a federal UK as the best option. It’s all about focusing on the positives of staying together:

The SNP clearly articulate the disruption that Brexit brings. The same arguments apply in spades to Scotland opting in a fit of pique to leave the UK. I dislike intensely the ideology of the Brexit-obsessed Conservative Party and despise the cheery incompetence of the privileged clique that constitute the present Government. But my reaction is to face reality and recognise that the people who share these islands – which whatever the constitution we will continue to do – will need to regain our senses and work for a better shared future.

So what do Liberal Democrats want?

The Liberal Democrats want to build a federal United Kingdom by recognising what we can do together, not concentrating on what drives us apart. We have a beautiful country in which to live and attract and welcome visitors. We have food and drink, hospitality and skills for which the nearest and easiest market is the rest of the UK. We have the diplomatic reach of the UK around the world.

We need to show how we can best use the powers of the Scottish Parliament to enhance devotion:

Scotland is a great country. Its identity is never in question. We led the Enlightenment within the UK. We can continue to do so – not by leaving but by staying – using the powers we have won, showing what we can do with them and challenging the rest of the UK to do better.

You can read the whole article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.