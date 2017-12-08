LibLink: Nick Clegg: Skeleton Brexit deal risks leaving Parliament in the dark

Caron Lindsay

Nick Clegg: Skeleton Brexit deal risks leaving Parliament in the dark

It’s been a good week for Nick Clegg. he won Best non fiction book by a parliamentarian for his How to Stop Brexit book in the Parliamentary Book Awards. We won’t mention the fact that he sadly wasn’t a parliamentarian when he wrote it. You don’t have to be – former MPs are eligible. He was quite pleased:

Writing in the FT Nick points out the dangers of the current direction of travel in the EU negotiations. With Brexiteers just wanting to get out and not caring about the consequences, they will be happy if there is only a basic outline deal on the table for MPs to vote on this time next year.

That, of course, is exactly why the Brexiters in Westminster will be happy, on this occasion, to go along with Brussels: they have calculated that an outline deal, bereft of the invidious content that a proper agreement would include, is the ideal document to put to parliament. MPs will find it far harder to challenge a deal that is rich in rhetoric but sparse in substance.

Officials on both sides are already working on drafts of a skeleton agreement with headings covering foreign and defence policy; antiterrorism and crime fighting; EU programmes such as Erasmus and Horizon; and a free-trade agreement based on the relationship between the EU and Canada. But this is not what the British people were promised.

Theresa May and her ministers have repeatedly said that parliament will be able to vote on both the terms of our departure and the terms of our future interaction with the EU. Mr Davis was crystal clear: “We are aiming for the conclusion of negotiations on all fronts . . . by the end of March 2019.” And Liam Fox, UK international trade secretary, declared that the trade agreement “should be one of the easiest in human history”.

It would be the greatest betrayal yet of parliament if MPs were fobbed off instead with the outline of an agreement shorn of all real detail. How are our MPs supposed to sign off our departure from the EU without knowing what comes next? It would be like packing a removal van without knowing where you’re moving to. And it would leave businesses in a hopeless bind. Any free trade agreement between the UK and the EU is going to fall so far short of the seamless trade we enjoy now within the single market, it will involve the reintroduction of a plethora of new administrative and regulatory barriers.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

