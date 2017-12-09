ALDC’s by-election report – 7 December 2017

A quieter night this week, with only 2 by-elections held across the country, but still room for a successful night with another gain from the Tories, making it 8 gains in 6 weeks since the start of November.

North Devon DC, Newport – Lib Dem gain from Conservative

LD Caroline Leaver 390 [38.8%; +7.1%] Con 373 [37.1%; -2.8%] Grn 159 [15.8%; -12.6%] Lab 83 [8.3%: +8.3%]

Once again we find ourselves congratulating the team in North Devon as they pick up another seat off the Conservatives with Caroline Leaver the new councillor. Our successes in North Devon have wiped out the Conservatives-led majority on the council and continue the pleasing trend of results in our former strongholds.

Enfield LB, Enfield Highway – Labour hold

Lab 1619 [69.8%; +23.1%] Con 620 [26.7%; +7.4%] Grn 79 [3.4%; -6.0%] UKIP 0 [[0.0%; -17.8%]] BNP 0 [[0.0%; -6.7%]]

No Lib Dem candidate as Labour comfortably hold this seat in North London. As well as UKIP’s ongoing slide into irrelevance (for the last month they have stood candidates in less than 1 in 4 of the contests, a far worse statistic than the appalling vote shares they’re getting) it is interesting to note that the Greens have fallen in the both the contests here too, something which has been happening pretty consistently since the general election.

Back into double digits with 10 by-elections next week, including the unusual occurrence of 2 on Wednesday. See you all then!

