For liberal, independent voices

This is a l iberal site, a place for discussion amongst liberals, and those who are supporters or members of the Liberal Democrats. But it is an independent site, and welcomes those with different views , as long as there is respect.

On the most important decision and issue for many, currently, it is the moment for l iberal and independent voices .

The decision and display of and by Martin Schulz, the leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, to push for, as a declaration of intent for coalition, ” a united States of Europe ” has changed the nature of this debate for Liberals and any of an independent disposition. He goes so far as to , more than imply, but to encourage those states who do not agree to leave the EU. This attitude and all that goes with it, spells the destruction of the EU as it is, and changes the naysayers of Brexit, and those who voted Remain, myself included, to reconsider .

I am no Europhile. Nor am I a Eurosceptic. I am a Europragmatist. I have, as one of part Italian and Irish origin, a view, in no way as sentimental, in favour of the EU project. It is in my view, a project. It is not, nor should it be a state, super, or not. We cannot be supporters of individuals and nations, of localism in our Liberalism, and back the creation of a superstate, a continent as a country, a Leviathan.

We are not Lilliputians, if we think otherwise than that such a project for the view of Schulz, and many who agree with his stance, is and would be a disaster, but that to push for it with arrogance and disdain for other views and ideas, is worse than that. It is illiberal and undemocratic. Martin Schulz is showing us why there is a difference between common sense and common values, and a lack of both, writ large. You cannot have three hundred million people of one mind!

To advocate what he does and do so now,, proves that Brexit is inevitable. We as a party should now be speaking up uniquely, for a Brexit that is flexible, and that is viable, that reaches out, not looks inward, that respects people, not power, that is for everyone, not elites, that is l iberal not laughable!

We have a divided country led by a divided government, with a divided opposition party.

The one area Labour are united is in fudging Brexit. This party has done otherwise. It is time to do so by again , not fudging Brexit , but advocating a Liberal , social. Liberal , Democratic, Brexit. I yearn for more debate on this amongst Liberals of independent hue. I want an Exit from the rhetoric of an “exit from Brexit.”

* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.