Lorenzo Cherin

For liberal, independent voices

By | Sat 9th December 2017 - 3:35 pm
This is a liberal site, a place for discussion amongst liberals, and those who are supporters or members of the Liberal Democrats. But it is  an independent site, and welcomes those with different views , as long as there is respect.
On the most important decision and issue for many, currently, it is the moment for liberal and independent voices.
The decision and display of and by Martin Schulz, the leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, to push for, as a declaration of intent for coalition, ” a united States of Europe ” has changed the nature of this debate for Liberals and any of an independent disposition. He goes so far as to , more than imply, but to encourage those states who do not agree to  leave the EU. This attitude and all that goes with it, spells the destruction of the EU as it is, and changes the naysayers of Brexit, and those who voted Remain, myself included, to reconsider .
I am no Europhile. Nor am I a Eurosceptic. I am a Europragmatist. I have, as one of part Italian and Irish origin, a view,  in no way as sentimental, in favour of the EU project. It is  in my view, a project. It is not, nor should it be a state, super, or not. We cannot be supporters of individuals and nations, of localism in our Liberalism, and back the creation of a superstate, a continent as a country, a Leviathan.

We are not Lilliputians, if we think otherwise than that such a project for the view of Schulz, and many who agree with his stance, is and would be a disaster, but that to push for it with arrogance and disdain for other views and ideas, is worse than that. It is illiberal and undemocratic. Martin Schulz is showing us why there is a difference between common sense and common values, and a lack of both, writ large. You cannot have three hundred million people of one mind!
To advocate what he does and do so now,, proves that Brexit is inevitable. We as a party should now be speaking up  uniquely, for a Brexit that is flexible, and that is viable, that reaches out,  not looks inward, that respects people, not power, that is for everyone, not elites, that is liberal not laughable!
We have a divided country led by a divided government, with a divided opposition party.
The one area Labour are united is in fudging Brexit. This party has done otherwise. It is time to do so by again , not fudging Brexit , but advocating a Liberal, social. Liberal, Democratic, Brexit. I yearn for more debate on this amongst Liberals  of independent hue. I want an Exit from the rhetoric of an “exit from Brexit.”

* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKaterina Porter 9th Dec - 5:29pm
    There will always be people who will never be able to buy and their situation should now be a priority. Renting at any level used...
  • User AvatarJoeB 9th Dec - 5:25pm
    Ian Hurdley, both Paddy Ashdown and Charles Kennedy were from the Social Democratic wing of the party. Paddy supporting the 1977 Lib-Lab pact and the...
  • User AvatarChris Bertram 9th Dec - 4:40pm
    I agree with Mark that Labour's leftward swing has indeed picked up many Green "watermelon" (red on the inside) votes. I also deduce that many...
  • User Avatartonyhill 9th Dec - 4:08pm
    Would that we still had parliamentarians of the stature of Harold Wilson, Dennis Healey, or Roy Jenkins. They would have torn this 'Government' to shreds...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 9th Dec - 3:47pm
    @ Simon Shaw It was not clear from your original post that your concern was with the employment of people who have, for example, Down’s...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 9th Dec - 3:47pm
    I agree we are now viewed more favourably by the business community. We need to capitalise on that and offer it a basket of policies...