Vince Cable calls for all BAME shortlists to tackle Parliament’s lack of diversity

By | Sat 9th December 2017 - 6:15 pm

Speaking to an audience of 4000 people at the Grand Mawlid Conference in Birmingham today, Vince Cable called for all BAME shortlists to tackle the lack of diversity in Parliament.  Currently, the law only allows exclusive shortlists for women and disabled people and the party elected MPs in both categories this year. Stephen Lloyd was selected from an all disabled shortlist in Eastbourne and Christine Jardine was selected on an all-women shortlist in Edinburgh West.

Vince said:

There remains a serious lack of diversity in Parliament.

There are just 51 BAME MPs. Despite being a record total, they represent only 7.9% of all MPs, against 14% of the British population. There are still too few opportunities for BAME people to enter British politics at all levels.

Parliament is supposed to set an example to the rest of society. We should be showing that we are willing to tackle issues of lack of diversity head on.

Although advances in gender balance have been made partly through all-women shortlists, we still have this loophole that all-BAME shortlists are not allowed.

I have written to Damian Green, the de facto deputy prime minister, calling on him to close this loophole through legislation. It is time to unify the country by giving everyone the opportunity to move up in life.

Thanks to the diversity measures taken by the party, our gender balance is getting towards respectable. I do think the more radical action in Scotland championed by Willie Rennie was more fruitful, resulting in a 50/50 male/female split. The Scottish party passed a motion which said that the top five seats had to have all women shortlists. Had we not lost North East Fife by a heartbreaking two votes, we’d have sent a majority of women MPs to Westminster.
This stuff actually works in terms of improving diversity but it is only part of the solution. There has to be a change in the culture of the party and we still have some way to go with that.
The Alderdice Review, which is looking at the barriers faced by BAME people in the Liberal Democrats will report next year.  John Alderdice will make recommendations to deal with them and the party needs to get on with implementing them. That work will go hand in hand with making sure that we have a diverse range of candidates whenever the next election comes along. It’s unlikely that the law will be changed by then to enable us to have all BAME shortlists but we need to do all we can to ensure that our parliamentary party looks like the country we want to represent.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

2 Comments

  • James Pugh 9th Dec '17 - 6:58pm

    Not only is this an unambiguously anti-liberal move, but it’s also highly unlikely to increase the number of Liberal Democrat MPs who are BAME. Might work for would be Labour and Conservative MPs who are BAME.

    Overall deeply disappointed that the Liberal Democrat Leader has so little confidence in liberal principles to run the party. Obviously if one has little confidence in liberalism to organise us internally, it stands to reason that the same people have little confidence in liberalism to run the country

  • Meral Hussein-Ece 9th Dec '17 - 7:24pm

    Similar comments & opposition were made against all women short lists. Without them, we would be nowhere near the 35% women MPs. There was opposition to women having the vote almost 100 years ago. What’s liberal about a white male dominated Parliament?
    How is that radical or even a representative legislature?

