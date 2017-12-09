Another poll shows support for referendum on Brexit deal

A poll carried out for the Left Foot Forward blog showed a clear majority in favour of another vote on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations if there were no deal. This is the second time in a week that there has been a majority for the people to have the final say on the deal.

Our policy of a referendum on the deal is not one that every Liberal Democrat warms to. It won the day in the Conference debate this year but there are those Lib Dems who think that we should actually go further and be more vociferously in favour of revoking Article 50 and a small number who think we should accept Brexit is happening and abandon any attempt to change course. However, it might be a bit daft to abandon a policy just as it is becoming popular.

Tom Brake had this to say about today’s poll:

This is the second poll in less than a week that backs the Liberal Democrat policy of a vote on either the terms of any Brexit deal or, worse still, a no deal.

There is a growing consensus that the deal, or whether we crash out, is so vital to the UK’s future that it cannot just represent the hallucinogenic vision of a few Brexiters who want to leave the EU regardless of the damage to our economy or political standing around the world. They fear letting the public have any control of this process.

A vote on the terms of a deal, or on a no deal, is now the preference of the public. In either scenario, this must include the option of an Exit from Brexit.

We need to build on this by clearly showing clearly how we can get ourselves out of this awful mess.