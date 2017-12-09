Another poll shows support for referendum on Brexit deal

A poll carried out for the Left Foot Forward blog showed a clear majority in favour of another vote on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations if there were no deal. This is the second time in a week that there has been a majority for the people to have the final say on the deal.
Our policy of a referendum on the deal is not one that every Liberal Democrat warms to. It won the day in the Conference debate this year but there are those Lib Dems who think that we should actually go further and be more vociferously in favour of revoking Article 50 and a small number who think we should accept Brexit is happening and abandon any attempt to change course. However, it might be a bit daft to abandon a policy just as it is becoming popular.
Tom Brake had this to say about today’s poll:
This is the second poll in less than a week that backs the Liberal Democrat policy of a vote on either the terms of any Brexit deal or, worse still, a no deal.
There is a growing consensus that the deal, or whether we crash out, is so vital to the UK’s future that it cannot just represent the hallucinogenic vision of a few Brexiters who want to leave the EU regardless of the damage to our economy or political standing around the world. They fear letting the public have any control of this process.
A vote on the terms of a deal, or on a no deal, is now the preference of the public. In either scenario, this must include the option of an Exit from Brexit.
We need to build on this by clearly showing clearly how we can get ourselves out of this awful mess.
And on 18 June 2016 the same polling company said “Final BMG/Herald Result – Remain 53.3%, Leave 46.7%.” Polling has been noticeably unreliable when it comes to Brexit, generally under-representing Brexit supporters.
There’s a lot of clutching at straws by Remainers on this site, reading the runes from polling data which on the whole still looks inconclusive and little changed despite this awful government’s performance.
Flipping it round, one could look at the polling reported in this article and say, even if there is no Brexit deal on the table, only “54% of those with a view would back a second vote”: even if all of that 54% would vote to exit from Brexit (which the source article does not claim) that leaves a lot of people content with a no deal Brexit.
Even the first of the two polls mentioned, (presumably Survation’s on 4 December) simply asked if respondents would support a referendum to accept or reject the deal without making it clear if that meant rejecting the deal or rejecting Brexit (that same poll showed 48.3% vs. 51.7% would still vote for Brexit but there is the usual caveat about Brexit polling flattering Remain).
This matters because if the polling data is unreliable and if those interpreting it are cherry-picking results or wilfully misinterpreting them, then any decisions made on the back of that will be poor ones. It was suggested that Lib Dems used private polling before the 2015 General Election and lulled themselves into a false sense of security. It was reported that the pound rose on the day of the Brexit referendum because private exit polling commissioned by banks/financiers showed a win for Remain.
It is not clear that there is an appetite for a second Referendum (after all, voting intention for the Lib Dems is as lousy as ever despite a signature policy of offering such a referendum) and it is not clear that voters have changed their mind about their choices in 2016. This article implies the battle is won but i would suggest that is far from the truth.