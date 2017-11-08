LibLink: Sir Ed Davey: Chancellor must properly fund community policing

NewsHound

Wed 8th November 2017

Ed Davey has written for Politics Home about the need for proper funding of community policing.

He outlined what has been happening in recent years:

We are seeing the police disappearing off our streets, clearing the way for criminals. After years of falling crime rates the latest statistics show a 13% increase recorded crime across England and Wales, and even steeper increases for violent offences including knife crime. That is why I am leading a debate in Parliament on the issue of police funding ahead of the Budget.

It also leads to the Met Police saying they aren’t going to investigate so-called “low level” crime.

This withdrawal essentially acts as a green light to criminals and can have a detrimental impact on the appearance and feel of communities. It appears that the Conservatives are happy to preside over the steady erosion of the British policing model that has served us so well.

Policing by consent relies on the premise that the police work in cooperation with the community and that they are a visible presence, building relationships, confidence and trust. This is vital to enable the police to conduct operations, with the support of the community, harvesting intelligence. If this disappears then a foundation of Britain’s policing model is lost.

And what would we do about it?

So Liberal Democrats believe we need urgently to invest in our police, before it is too late. Local communities are best placed to understand and respond to local needs but it is clear that money must come fromGovernment to support them. During the election we pledged an extra £300 million for the police in each year of this Parliament. The Conservatives had nothing to say then – so perhaps it’s not surprising they are promising further cuts.

You can read the whole article here.

