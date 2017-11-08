The Voice

Willie Rennie’s speech as Nicola Sturgeon apologises to gay men for historic convictions

By | Wed 8th November 2017 - 10:25 am

It was an emotional day in the Scottish Parliament yesterday. In the balcony, men openly wept as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivered a heartfelt apology to gay men for historic convictions as the Scottish Parliament prepared to pass legislation that would pardon them.

All the Scottish party leaders joined in to add to the apology. Here is Willie Rennie’s speech:

Can I start by thanking the First Minister for making her statement and her apology on behalf of the Scottish Government.

It is an important thing to do.

For many gay people the idea of a pardon carries with it connotations of forgiveness for a wrongdoing

The apology today from the First Minister makes it clear that it was the law, the enforcement of that  law and the attitude of those in authority, in our country’s past, who were wrong.

Today we are all adding to that apology by reflecting on the wasted potential and lost achievements of those men whose lives were limited or tragically cut short because of this injustice.

People were imprisoned and fined.

Their lives and families were in many cases ruined.

Men became outsiders from their families and their communities.

Our country is poorer for the limits we placed on those men’s freedom.

It is right that Parliament stands together to apologise for that.

It is easy today, to imagine that this is all ancient history.

Certainly when we see Alan Turing we see photographs in black and white.

But the estimates are that most prosecutions were in the 1980s.

Within easy memory.

With many of those arrested and prosecuted, and those who made the arrests and led the prosecutions still with us.

In the summer the BBC showed their dramatised documentary “Against The Law” which commemorated fifty years since the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality.

One of the testimonies was from Professor Roger Lockyer, who lived with his partner, later his husband, for more than fifty years. He described with great humour, but also great poignancy the struggle, the secrecy and the injustice of the law of this country over those fifty years and the decades before.

He himself overcame all of that to have an academic career of importance and achievement, one that increased our understanding of history. But he also lived through, and made, a part of history.

So it was sad to learn that he died last week, at 89 years of age, but having lived to see his equality recognised and set into law.

Today this Parliament shows respect to all those individuals who were wronged by our laws.

And in closing I would want to say that individual human rights, particularly for gay people, are not universal throughout the world.

In recent weeks we have heard of serious oppression and mistreatment of gay people in Azerbaijan, Chechnya, Indonesia and Egypt.

Our country needs to stand for equality, and for respect for the individual and will not be able to stop speaking out after today.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 8th Nov - 4:42pm
    Katharine, again, thanks for your fair and calming influence. And thank you, Roland for pointing out to Sheila, that also all Lisbon Treaty provisions had...
  • User AvatarPalehorse 8th Nov - 4:42pm
    Does anyone here have savings? Where do you think the money is kept? In a shoe box in the bank's head office? It's just a...
  • User AvatarSteve Trevethan 8th Nov - 4:01pm
    The harm done done to young people is a consequence of economic policies which have deliberately favoured those with great wealth and, especially, those with...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 8th Nov - 3:48pm
    @ Peter Watson "I wonder if senior Lib Dems are first trawling through the details to ensure that large donors like Lord Sainsbury ............ are...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 8th Nov - 3:02pm
    @MerseyLib "Regarding the Paradise Papers I agree, we should be leading the debate here." I wonder if senior Lib Dems are first trawling through the...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 8th Nov - 2:58pm
    First of all extreme left and extreme right wing governments tend to end up having the same miserable effects on the population, so I would...