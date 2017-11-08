Adam Bernard

Brexit impact ████████ likely to be █████████

By | Wed 8th November 2017 - 8:55 am

As we know, the Government has ███████████ fifty-█████ reports covering sectors as diverse as █████████, ███████, ████████ █████ Banking, and Higher ███████████. Understandably, people ██████ in those █████ wanted to know precisely how ████████ they were.

In what has been a regular ████████, the ███████, led by the ████████-in-███████ ████████ ██████ decreed that we mere ████████ were too ███████ ████████ ███████ to ██████ the contents.

So, finally, after months of pointless █████████, the massed forces of ██████, the L█████l Democrats, the Scottish National ██████, and the likelihood of rebel ████████ forced the ██████████ into a humiliating ██████████.

But no sooner were the █████████ out of the ███████ than certain Government figures exposed their ████████, ████████ing to ███████ out of a tight hole.

Lord Callanan, Brexit ████████ in the Lords’ ██████, claimed that while the motion ████████ ██ impact statements, the ███████ had actually █████ ████ ██████ ██████ sectoral analyses. A neat bit of █████████ by the Noble ████.

And then, ███████ ██████ ██████ cunning wheeze. Obviously, the ██████ runs, the EU must not be ██████████ to know █████████ ██████! If they knew what a brilliantly █████████ ███████ Brexit would be, then our ███████ to bluff successfully ██████ ████████ be fatally █████.

So, for the ██████ of our future ███████, ██████ and ███████, we can be █████ everything other than anything that ███████████████ if Brexit is ██████████ ███████ or ████ ███████ steaming ██████ of █████.

The decision of what constitutes ███████ seems likely to be ████████ by the very ███████ ██████ ██████████ that ███████ █████ ██████ this ███████████ ██████████ in the first place.

And who can say fairer than █████?

* Adam Bernard has often ████████ but has never been ██████████.

* Adam Bernard is a Lib Dem activist from Harrow. He works in the geekier sort of academia.

  • Yeovil Yokel 8th Nov '17 - 9:33am

    Ha, ha, ha, nice one Bernard!

  • Richard Whelan 8th Nov '17 - 9:38am

    Can you fill the blanks in just for us.

