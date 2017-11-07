Vince: Lib Dems want a fair deal for young people

Two weeks ahead of the Budget, tomorrow Vince gets his retaliation in first. Of course, as a former business secretary and the man who predicted the financial crash, he has a whole load of economic credibility. In comparison, when the Chancellor delivers his speech on 22 November, he’s going to look pretty amateurish compared to Vince.

He will outline the major challenges facing Phillip Hammond in light of the expected downgrades in Britain’s projected future growth, the threat posed by Brexit to any attempt to fix our economy, and what needs to be done in the budget to begin to solve these problems. He will include the Liberal Democrat long-term vision for the economy. And I’ll be very surprised if the Paradise Papers didn’t get a mention.

He will emphasise the need for a Government with economic competence and how important it is to have a fair deal for young people.

I’m kind of hoping that the main speech is slightly less heavy than the extracts released tonight. It will definitely be a credible, authoritative speech and not a wild oration, though.

The Liberal Democrat focus is on freeing up capital spending to build the homes and infrastructure the country needs; on reviving the NHS with a targeted injection of cash; and on giving a leg up to young people with an endowment in the form of a learning account as they begin their working lives. To do all this, we need a Government which prioritises economic competence over political dogma. A ‘no deal’ Brexit hangs over forecasts. An environment of radical uncertainty is already spooking business investment and depressing growth in government revenue. Neither the ‘no deal’ Brexit extremism of the Conservative Party nor the ‘socialism in one country’ dreamed of by Labour will deliver a successful economy.

He will look at solving the inequality facing young people in more detail:

By common consent, young people have been left behind for too long. There now has to be some form of redistribution between generations to restore the implicit contract in every society between young and old. In ours, the spiralling price of property has radically shifted the balance making home ownership unaffordable for large numbers of younger people. Taken together with diminished job security, pension availability and the costs of post-school education, an issue of inter-generational equity has arisen. “We are developing proposals to create a learning account for young people on their 16th or 18th birthday which they can draw down at any time in life to pay for further and higher education, reskilling and adult learning, as they choose.”

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings