Chris Key

An open letter to Liam Fox about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

By | Tue 7th November 2017 - 6:40 pm

Dear Mr Fox

As a Cabinet Minister I am astonished that on the Today program you have claimed that we must be careful not to “over-react” about Boris Johnson’s comments over Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. If your wife was stuck in jail on trumped up charges I don’t think you would be saying that.

Nazanin has already appeared in court since the careless comments of the Foreign Secretary.

Comments that are now being used against her. As a consequence she may face another five years in prison.

One of the primary duties of the Foreign Secretary is to help protect British citizens abroad. If Mr Johnson is unable to do that then he has failed in the basic part of his job description.

His MP, Tulip Siddiq, is rightly angered by Mr Johnson’s comments as she and Richard Ratcliffe have been crystal clear that Nazanin was on holiday when she was arrested. Her employer doesn’t even have any operations in Iran.

All of the hard work by Richard and his supporters risks being undone.

Making a private statement to the Iranian ambassador simply is not enough. The Foreign Secretary needs to retract his comments immediately in the House of Commons to leave absolutely no doubt as to the position of the British government. If he is unwilling or unable to do so then this is a sign of a government which has totally lost any moral compass it may have had.

Regards

Chris Key

* Chris Key is dad of two girls, multilingual and internationalist. Lib Dem member in Twickenham who likes holding local council and MPs to account.

  • David Becket 7th Nov '17 - 6:46pm

    Her Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State Requests requires in the Name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance, and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary, except when Her Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State, and Court Buffoon, puts the boot in.

