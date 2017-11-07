There is a frequent claim on these pages and wider commentary: as a party of the centre or centre-left, with Labour and the Tories pulling away from the centre, the Lib Dems should be polling a good deal better than 5-7%. This failure to transform an advantageous position into wider support is ascribed to a lack of vision, distinctiveness, or messaging etc.

I consider this analysis is flawed, and that the ‘solutions’ that follow are unlikely to improve our situation. My contention is as the article title states – we are not a party of the ‘centre’.

Centre of what?

Diagrams of political space are only useful if they show the criteria on which parties are judged by their electorates. They are always therefore a simplification, as each voter will judge based on different criteria and will have different perceptions of the parties. This simplification has still worked historically, more or less, with the key criteria being the role and size of the state in the economy and the traditional “left wing” (more intervention and taxation) and “right wing” (less) labels that follow.

However, I doubt that this particular simplification is still valid. In recent years, concerns about globalisation, immigration and Brexit have become big priorities with many voters, and unlike other issues do not neatly line up with the traditional left-right spectrum: there are left- and right-wing voters and politicians on both sides of these issues. In the General Election, we saw Theresa May campaigning for working class votes in Labour’s heartland (which could have been successful in a better run campaign) whist Jeremy Corbyn piled on votes in well-heeled suburbs and cities (e.g. Canterbury).

Political compass, adapted

A commonly seen improvement to the left-right spectrum is to add a further axis measuring authoritarianism/liberalism – typically called a “political compass.” In my early political years, when national debate and our campaigns were focused on I.D. cards and detention without trial this seemed appropriate. The political landscape is very different now, and Brexit consumes that part of the political debate not taken up with traditional left-right issues (re-nationalisation for instance). So how might we depict our political parties if we show their economic thinking and attitude to Brexit? Something like this perhaps (my own subjective analysis of course but to give some idea):

This shows the Lib Dems as a fringe party rather than occupying the centre ground, which provides an alternative explanation for our current polling that doesn’t point the finger at our ‘messaging’ or ‘brand’ in a way that presents few actual solutions.

I’m very keen to hear the views of others on this representation and what it might mean; here are two questions for starters though: should we look to campaign among voters who are to our left, right, or less anti-Brexit to widen our support? If we are a fringe party, do we need to act more like a political insurgency and less like an established party, and how might we do that? Post your answers in the comments!

* MIchael Atkins has been a member of the Liberal Democrats since 2005.