MIchael Atkins

We are not a party of the centre

By | Tue 7th November 2017 - 4:30 pm

There is a frequent claim on these pages and wider commentary: as a party of the centre or centre-left, with Labour and the Tories pulling away from the centre, the Lib Dems should be polling a good deal better than 5-7%. This failure to transform an advantageous position into wider support is ascribed to a lack of vision, distinctiveness, or messaging etc.

I consider this analysis is flawed, and that the ‘solutions’ that follow are unlikely to improve our situation. My contention is as the article title states – we are not a party of the ‘centre’.

Centre of what?

Diagrams of political space are only useful if they show the criteria on which parties are judged by their electorates. They are always therefore a simplification, as each voter will judge based on different criteria and will have different perceptions of the parties. This simplification has still worked historically, more or less, with the key criteria being the role and size of the state in the economy and the traditional “left wing” (more intervention and taxation) and “right wing” (less) labels that follow.

However, I doubt that this particular simplification is still valid. In recent years, concerns about globalisation, immigration and Brexit have become big priorities with many voters, and unlike other issues do not neatly line up with the traditional left-right spectrum: there are left- and right-wing voters and politicians on both sides of these issues. In the General Election, we saw Theresa May campaigning for working class votes in Labour’s heartland (which could have been successful in a better run campaign) whist Jeremy Corbyn piled on votes in well-heeled suburbs and cities (e.g. Canterbury).

Political compass, adapted

A commonly seen improvement to the left-right spectrum is to add a further axis measuring authoritarianism/liberalism – typically called a “political compass.” In my early political years, when national debate and our campaigns were focused on I.D. cards and detention without trial this seemed appropriate. The political landscape is very different now, and Brexit consumes that part of the political debate not taken up with traditional left-right issues (re-nationalisation for instance). So how might we depict our political parties if we show their economic thinking and attitude to Brexit? Something like this perhaps (my own subjective analysis of course but to give some idea):

This shows the Lib Dems as a fringe party rather than occupying the centre ground, which provides an alternative explanation for our current polling that doesn’t point the finger at our ‘messaging’ or ‘brand’ in a way that presents few actual solutions.

I’m very keen to hear the views of others on this representation and what it might mean; here are two questions for starters though: should we look to campaign among voters who are to our left, right, or less anti-Brexit to widen our support? If we are a fringe party, do we need to act more like a political insurgency and less like an established party, and how might we do that? Post your answers in the comments!

* MIchael Atkins has been a member of the Liberal Democrats since 2005.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Nathan Sinclair 7th Nov '17 - 4:36pm

    Any attempt by the Lib Dems to pull away from our anti-Brexit position would be all it took to convince me – and I think, many others – to tear up my membership. There’s basically nothing in British politics I feel more strongly about than that (except perhaps the NHS), and I’ve long since lost all my ability to continue enduring debate on the subject.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRed Liberal 7th Nov - 4:12pm
    @Lorenzo I was a member of Labour until nearly a year ago (joined Labour in 2001). The cult of Corbyn, Labour support for Hard Brexit,...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 7th Nov - 3:59pm
    @ Arnold Kiel, Can I just ask why someone who's FB profile states they are resident in Monaco, which isn't part of the EU, should...
  • User AvatarRoland 7th Nov - 3:22pm
    Richard Underhill 7th Nov '17 - 11:27am: Milton Keynes is a success Yes, however, it only became a net creator of wealth 2004~2010 (sorry not...
  • User Avatarexpats 7th Nov - 3:02pm
    nvelope2003 7th Nov '17 - 12:49pm.......The electorate is divided between those who in general accept the established order of things even if they do not...
  • User AvatarRoland 7th Nov - 2:49pm
    Can some one please provide me with links to these studies on the education level of leave voters – it seems to be quoted a...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 7th Nov - 2:45pm
    I am wondering what would have happened if the EU had told the UK: You want to end freedom of movement? OK, what is your...