LibLink: Tom Brake: Parliament must be recalled to introduce People’s Vote legislation

By | Sun 23rd September 2018 - 12:25 pm

Tom Brake has called for Parliament to be recalled in the wake of Theresa May’s statement yesterday.

In an open letter to the Prime Minister, published on Politics Home, he argued that a People’s Vote was the only safe exit to the chaos over Brexit.

The purpose of recalling Parliament would be to enable the Liberal Democrats, other parties and Parliamentarians from across the House to work with you to ensure that legislation for a final say on the deal or People’s Vote is drawn up immediately. A People’s Vote could then be held before the European Elections in May.

With the EU and your own MPs lined up against Chequers, Chequers has no future. No Deal, which you persist, wrongly, in claiming is the only alternative that could be offered to Parliament will not command a majority in the Commons.  In these circumstances, a final say on the deal, so that people can choose between any deal the Government do eventually secure or staying in the EU is the only safe exit from the chaos the Conservative and other Brexit supporters have inflicted on the UK. Such a final say on the deal will of course require an extension to Article 50 so the legislation can be drafted, the question considered and the election conducted, but our EU partners have indicated an extension would be granted for this purpose.

I hope that you will welcome such an initiative and immediately make representations to your Cabinet and to the Speaker in order to start the preparations for such Parliamentary negotiations. The Liberal Democrats are willing to help draw up People’s Vote legislation and would work constructively with the Government to secure its prompt passage through Parliament.

You can read the whole article here. 

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Recent Comments

  • User Avatarfrankie 23rd Sep - 1:49pm
    The first question the Tory strategists will ask is "Can the party hold together through an election?". I'm not sure it can but I suspect...
  • User AvatarNeil Sandison 23rd Sep - 12:50pm
    First Mrs May will need to table something before the commons so that "a meaningful vote " Can take place .That may or may not...
  • User AvatarNeil Sandison 23rd Sep - 12:37pm
    The difference between a Liberal Democrat Movement and Labours Momentum is about choice and diversity and non conformity . Socialism is about uniformity and conformity...
  • User Avatartheakes 23rd Sep - 12:11pm
    Another General Election. This offers nothing for us, except between a possible 10 gains maximum or losing half our seats. Again it would come at...
  • User AvatarChristopher Haigh 23rd Sep - 12:10pm
    I'm with you on this Lorenzo. At least Mrs May has attempted to negotiate an arrangement. I get the impression most on the EU centre...
  • User AvatarMartin 23rd Sep - 12:03pm
    I do wonder what the origins of the Sunday Times article might be. I guess it is more likely that it is a gambit to...