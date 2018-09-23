Checking my underwear

By | Sun 23rd September 2018 - 10:54 am

Dateline: Brighton, September 2018

Wandering into Conference a leaflet is thrust into my hands. It touches on current Government consultation on the Gender Recognition Act.

One paragraph of the leaflet sets the tone “sex self-ID that would allow any man to get his birth certificate reissues in the opposite sex. Just like that. On demand. With no change to his body and no medical supervision.”

The rest of the leaflet is a list of scenarios each more prurient than the last. None of these scenarios are evidenced as ever having happened, no evidence that a trans woman has ever abused the trust of other women in these sensationalist and inflammatory ways. Just a list of “what if”.

Leaving aside the paucity of the author’s hypothesis there is another consideration, if not sex self-ID then what?

The author suggests “changes to his body” and “medical supervision”.

While this article is not a treatise on the NHS most people recognise that for anything beyond measles that means triage, waiting times, a postcode lottery, financial limits and gatekeepers.

In the context of the current gender recognition process (leading to a Gender Recognition Certificate and a new Birth Certificate) that means two medical practitioners from suitable disciplines with experience in treating gender dysphoria.

Let me tell you about my gatekeepers.

My third psychiatrist was a sincere doctor from Iran. They cared about their patients, understood the genuine and immediate health care implications of gender dysphoria – depression, stress, frustration, anger, self-harm, self-loathing and suicide. They wanted to help not just by treating the symptoms, but the root cause as well. Everything a good doctor should be.

My second psychiatrist (and gatekeeper) was more concerned with gathering data for a doctoral thesis than treating their patients. Non-compliance was never an option, especially when their supervising professor was also my first psychiatrist.

The professor was a truly old-fashioned gatekeeper. Without his agreement there could be no access to hormone treatment, no access to speech therapy, no surgery and no paperwork.

Definitely old school. For him, being a woman meant wearing a skirt or dress – turning up in trousers always a black mark. His concession to modernity was tights, even if he still preferred stockings and suspenders. How could he tell? Well he was not averse to checking the underwear of his patients. And I don’t mean with a multiple-choice question – physical inspection in the privacy of his own office. 

Rumours persisted that inspection was a prelude to worse for patients easily cowed and already desperate for treatment.

Gender identity should not be determined by financial or misogynist gatekeepers anymore than public toilets need staff to check the contents of my underwear.

* Jean Johnson is a pseudonym. The author is known to the Lib Dem Voice team.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarfrankie 23rd Sep - 1:49pm
    The first question the Tory strategists will ask is "Can the party hold together through an election?". I'm not sure it can but I suspect...
  • User AvatarNeil Sandison 23rd Sep - 12:50pm
    First Mrs May will need to table something before the commons so that "a meaningful vote " Can take place .That may or may not...
  • User AvatarNeil Sandison 23rd Sep - 12:37pm
    The difference between a Liberal Democrat Movement and Labours Momentum is about choice and diversity and non conformity . Socialism is about uniformity and conformity...
  • User Avatartheakes 23rd Sep - 12:11pm
    Another General Election. This offers nothing for us, except between a possible 10 gains maximum or losing half our seats. Again it would come at...
  • User AvatarChristopher Haigh 23rd Sep - 12:10pm
    I'm with you on this Lorenzo. At least Mrs May has attempted to negotiate an arrangement. I get the impression most on the EU centre...
  • User AvatarMartin 23rd Sep - 12:03pm
    I do wonder what the origins of the Sunday Times article might be. I guess it is more likely that it is a gambit to...