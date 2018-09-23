Why a “Movement for Moderates” needs radical Lib Dems at its heart

Moderation is in crisis in Britain. Extremists have taken over our politics, while those who aim to speak up for the moderate majority find themselves with little influence over the levers of power.

The problem for moderates today is that there can be no return to the old post-war consensus, built on the notion that ever-increasing prosperity would gradually trickle down to everyone. That theory died in the financial crisis 10 years ago. No one today can drum up any enthusiasm for ‘third way’ centrism, even when tempered with a solemn promise that it’ll be kinder and more sensible than the alternatives.

Today, Britain can only be healed by a new social contract, one that leaves no one behind and gives hope to every individual and community. This requires a huge shake-up in how we organise the affairs of our country, but the only plans on offer so far are founded on extremist dogma. Those of us who want moderation to thrive again must put forward our own compelling vision for change. That’s what Lib Dems can offer — a radical, progressive plan to reshape Britain.

So don’t be misled about the nature of this Movement for Moderates. Lib Dems propose real change, inspired by our almost maniacal devotion to the dispersal of power and privilege, in both the private and public sectors. Our programme sets out to disempower the autocrats and extremists — and to unleash the forces of moderation — by giving communities and citizens the means to control their own destiny.

At a community level, we want to empower towns, cities and regions to set their own spending and investment priorities. Neglected areas must be given the resources to restore their fortunes.

In place of business rates, we propose to tax the value of commercial land, so that when a community invests in local amenities, it receives a fair share of the rise in property values.

And to ensure newly empowered local politicians are fully accountable to all of the people they represent, we want them elected proportionally in multimember districts that truly reflect their communities.

At an individual level, we aim to give people real power to choose their way in life. This starts by investment in education, from the Early Years Pupil Premium through to generous support for lifelong learning. We’ll also ensure the NHS and social care services can deliver robust and reliable healthcare to all our citizens.

We support individual enterprise, but we also believe in redistributing unearned wealth to lift up everyone in society. At work, we are big fans of employee ownership, and co-operative and social enterprise. And to give people real choice in the labour market, we aim to establish a ‘citizen’s dividend.’ We should use this to ensure that everyone — not just the well-off — has the resources to support themselves when changing jobs, pursuing new opportunities or taking a career break for family reasons.

There’s much more to this plan that I don’t have space to go into here — not least our commitment to international collaboration and thus our opposition to Brexit. Running through all of it is the Lib Dem vision for a society where everyone is valued and empowered to choose their path. This is what makes it the radical, ambitious programme for change that can inspire Britain’s moderate majority.