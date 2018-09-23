Could we be facing a November General Election?

The Sunday Times today has a report that Tory strategists are starting to think about a General Election in November. I would be very surprised if they were only just starting to think about it now.
The chances were always that there would have to be some recourse to the country if Theresa May couldn’t get whatever deal she managed to get through Parliament.
How on earth, though, could Anna Soubry and Jacob Rees-Mogg fight an election on the same manifesto? If, as is being suggested, the Tory manifesto goes for a hard Brexit basic Canada style trade deal, how could the likes of Sarah Wollaston, Nicky Morgan and Justine Greening back that? I mean the Chequers (Dis)agreement sells our predominantly service based economy down the river and the Canada deal is worse than that. We also have to remember that Canada is already part of a major free trade alliance in America. The EU deal provides them with new opportunities but they don’t need it to survive. In contrast, we would be isolated, forced to accept terms that would be injurious to us from the likes of Donald Trump and trading on a much worse basis with our closest neighbours than we are at the moment. There is no upside to this at all.
How on earth could David Lammy, Stella Creasy, Hilary Benn and the bulk of the Labour Parliamentary Party fight an election on a manifesto written by Corbyn’s team. We know he is a Brexiteer. We know that he put absolutely no effort into the Remain campaign during the referendum. There is no way he would run on a stop Brexit platform. We need the Labour leadership to go out there and win the arguments among its voters and, just like in the referendum, they won’t. And we know that in any snap election, the Tories will, to distract from their own divisions, go after Corbyn’s character and record in a way they didn’t manage in 2017.
So we could be the only party across the UK going into this with a clear and coherent policy – Stop Brexit Chaos with the Lib Dems. And we would really have to articulate that message with clarity and purpose.
In Scotland, we would be the only party going into this with the eminently consistent position of supporting remaining in both the EU and the UK. That puts us on the side of most people in the country.
We have to recognise, though, that we would be fighting in a First Past the Post system. Conversations would, I think, have to be had with people of a similar mindset to us. There is no point in splitting the vote. We have to stand pretty much everywhere because that is critical for Short funding, but all of us of who want to stop Brexit across all parties would have to make some pragmatic decisions on an informal basis about how we campaign in individual seats.
All bets are off about how this could all unfold over the next few months. Pretty much anything could happen. If May comes back with a deal, getting it through her own party if it involves any sort of free movement, abiding by EU rules or a customs union would infuriate her right wing.
A snap election could be good for the Liberal Democrats if we play it cleverly. And if it is good for the Liberal Democrats and succeeds in putting an end to this Brexit nonsense, then it’s excellent for the country too.
We would need to present a very hopeful vision of what our liberal society would look like and show how those who are really struggling would be helped by our policies on housing, jobs, health, tax and public services.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Yes, Caron, very interesting – and a real chance for the Lib Dems to test out their ‘Remain’ theory. However, don’t expect the Anna Soubrays and Hilary Benns of this world to abandon ship. Both parties are very tribal.
As you say, playing it “cleverly” would be the key if it does happen. My guess would be that May might just emerge from the October EU Summit with some sort of a deal, which she could then out to “the British people”. Much will also depend on how the Labour and Tory conferences go. If a General Election were to take place before Christmas it could easily end up as a ‘Referendum Election’ and who would win that is anybody’s guess.
Talking to friends and family my personal view is that we have a hopelessly divided country, most of whose inhabitants, including probably Brenda of Bristol, are wishing that the damn thing was all over. One thing has got to be a priority for the Lib Dems, though, and that’s TARGETTING.
the deal ..
there are still the same four possibilities, with minor variations:
* Remain
* EEA + Customs Union (Norway + )
* Free trade deal (Canada +) with a border in the Irish Sea
* Complete exit with a border between Eire and NI. Probably WTO won’t work smoothly immediately in this situation, because of quotas, etc.
Can you see TM getting any of those through parliament? There’s probably a majority for Norway + with a free vote, but Labour will vote against to bring the Tories down.
In Salzburg Theresa May discovered what a hostile environment is like when you are on the receiving end. Hopefully this is the end of her reign of nonsense. If she resigns will the Conservatives want a general election? Their members have the final say over who becomes PM, would they elect someone like Jeremy Hunt over Boris or ReesMogg? Remeber that the Tories can get a new PM without a General Election but only if they can win a vote in the house on their nominee. If the SNP abstain then the other parties could not stop a new PM, even if some Tories are rebelling against their own party.
This is terrible news, we should be arguing wherever we can get a hearing that another Election would solve nothing.
This looks like a repeat of 2017, just when our recovery is starting to take off along comes an Election & we are back to square one.
Helen, from Bristol is concerned too. I dread to think of possible alternatives to the present Government.
This country, is divided by poverty and lack of enough housing up to the Housing Standards. Too many student homes being built, large hotels in Bath finishes the chances of the smaller B and B’s. The number of shops units empty.
The real concern over anti Semitic issue’s.
Yes, Helen from Bristol is very concerned too.
Will the Nation thank anyone for a General Election on 8th, 15th, 22nd or 29th November when it is on the glide path towards Xmas?
I’m sure that senior Tories have already gleaned JC’s bulky MI5 file for gems to use against him in the next GE campaign.
I do wonder what the origins of the Sunday Times article might be. I guess it is more likely that it is a gambit to help May through the Tory conference. I doubt her ‘planning’ goes much beyond this. In Salzburg she revealed another depth to her ignorance. The lack of understanding by May and her ministers, of what the EU is and how it works, is truly tragic.
With May and her government so erratic, there is no telling what might happen, however foolhardy – another election included.
Another General Election. This offers nothing for us, except between a possible 10 gains maximum or losing half our seats. Again it would come at totally wrong time for us, it seems we are bedevilled by this sort of misfortune.
First Mrs May will need to table something before the commons so that “a meaningful vote ” Can take place .That may or may not lead to a vote of no confidence .We might all find ourselves in a lobby sending the prime minister back to the EU asking for a better deal .My money is still on a spring /summer election along the Heath lines of back me or sack me .
The first question the Tory strategists will ask is “Can the party hold together through an election?”. I’m not sure it can but I suspect they have a much clearer view of that than me. The next question they will ask themselves is can they pick up more seats off Labour than they lose to other parties, or can they squeeze the other parties to eck out a small majority. Hard questions to answer and I suspect they’ll stagger on waiting for something to turn up rather than risk it.