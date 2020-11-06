LibLink: William Wallace on the House of Lords

Last week The Yorkshire Post published an article by William Wallace on “House of Lords plays vital role in democracy but needs reform“. William is our spokesperson for the Cabinet in the House of Lords.

In the article he writes:

The House of Lords is indefensible in its current form. But it plays a vital role in our executive-dominated democracy. Formally, the UK has parliamentary sovereignty. But when one party has a secure parliamentary majority, government proposals usually sail through the Commons without careful examination. A former Conservative Lord Chancellor once described British democracy as ‘elective dictatorship’ – when his own party was in government. The Lords is the chamber that examines bills and regulations in detail, forces ministers to justify them clause by clause, and quietly wins concessions before they become law.

He lays down this challenge:

Are you a democrat or a supporter of strong government? If you are a democrat, you have to support reform of the Commons as well as the Lords, and tackle the weakness of local and regional representation as well. If you believe in strong government, beware that governments without parliamentary challenge become authoritarian and corrupt, and take note that billions of pounds have been handed out to large consultancies and outsourcing companies this year without open contracts, that many of these companies contribute to Conservative funds, and that retiring ministers are offered large sums to advise them.

William Wallace illustrates his point by referring to the way in which the Internal Market Bill is being pushed through Parliament, and concludes:

Yes, the current composition of the Lords is indefensible. Yes, it’s too large; the House had negotiated an understanding that new appointments to each of the groups would be held down to one for every two that resigned or died, but Boris Johnson’s long list of new peers has destroyed that aim. Yes, while 500-550 peers work hard on committees and Bills there are others who rarely appear or come in only to pick up their allowance. It desperately needs reform – like much else in the UK’s central and local structures of government. But if you care about limited, constitutional government, the foundation for any open democracy, the Lords plays an essential role.

