Kickstart – and more

ALDC’s training weekend, Kickstart, is going online and completely free this year (28 & 29 November 2020). Sitting along side it are the Councillors Weekend and specialist training for Agents, Organisers and Affinity Publisher.

There are hundreds of campaigners across the country already signed up, and you can join them completely by signing up completely free before November 13th.

The event includes 30 hours of top quality training, amazing keynote speakers including our own President Mark Pack and the Leader of the Alliance Party in Northern Ireland, Naomi Long.

Kickstart also includes bespoke mentoring for you and your team. This year the team at ALDC are providing that same high level of support online.

If you’re not already familiar with Kickstart, it’s the party’s biggest training weekend, a top networking event and a great chance to hone your skills ahead of next year’s elections.

This year there are 5 weekend courses on the 28 & 29 November 2020 (9:30am to 4:30pm) – free to all Liberal Democrat members.

The courses are free to all Liberal Democrat members so feel free to share with colleagues in your local party and beyond.

Kickstart mentoring works best in a team, so if you can bring colleagues from your Council area you’ll get even more out of this great free opportunity.

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners