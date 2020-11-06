Why does it take so long to count votes?

Embed from Getty Images

I’m not an expert on elections in the USA, but am I the only one to be puzzled about the length of time it is taking to count the votes?

I have been seriously drawn into this election, staying up for a silly length of time watching CNN, which does seem to give the clearest coverage. I do appreciate that each state sets up its local voting arrangements, and that this privilege is enshrined in the Constitution. As a result, states vary enormously in how efficient they are at counting ballots.

The rules about mail-in/absentee/postal voting vary, so that in some states (and crucially in most of the swing states) they are only opened after the in-person votes are counted.

In the UK, postal votes are opened and verified in batches as they arrive at the Council, then locked away securely. Verification involves checking that the ballot paper is a genuine one and that the signature matches the one given on the application form. At the count, after the polls close, the ballot papers from the polling stations are verified by being counted and the total checked against the numbers of electors recorded at each polling station. But once the postal and non-postal ballots have been verified they are all mixed together, so that each counting officer is given a random collection of ballot papers to sort into baskets labelled with the candidates’ names. (Apologies to you activists who know all this already…)

Postal ballots must reach the Council before polling day, or can be handed in at a polling station on the day. Unlike the situation in some states in the US, postal votes that arrive late in the UK are not counted.

Having attended many election counts in the UK, some as a candidate, some as a counting agent, I can see how labour intensive the process is. In spite of that, most of our counts finish overnight, only occasionally spilling over into the next day, even though polling goes on until 10pm. So, apart from the necessary delay in dealing with late arriving mail-in votes where they are allowed, why are the American ones taking so long?

One of the factors must be the complexity of the ballot paper. In parallel with the Presidential race, elections are going on for a third of the seats in the Senate and all seats in the House of Representatives. Some State Governors are being elected alongside mayors and local seats. And some states are using the occasion to hold referendums as well. But why should they all be on the same sheet of paper?

In London next year in May we will be voting for the Mayor of London, the constituency London Assembly members, and the London top-up list, alongside a raft of by-elections that have been held up by the pandemic. Each will have its own separate ballot paper, usually colour coded. Similar multiple elections will be taking place across the UK, including those for the Scottish Parliament, the Senedd, some unitary authorities, plus some elected Mayors and Police Commissioners. Do we expect the counting to continue for many days, even weeks? Of course not.

Returning Officers across the country know exactly how many counting staff they need to employ in order to get through the task in a reasonable length of time. Of course, recounts take time, but they are the exception. Why can’t their US equivalents do the math (as they say) and employ enough staff in the counties to get through the top-line ballots, at least, within 24 hours?

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.