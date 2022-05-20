Lies, condescension, repeat – the new mantra of the Conservative Party

In 2016, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove claimed that Brexit would allow us to cut VAT on energy bills.

On Wednesday 18th May, the Tories voted against the Liberal Democrat motion to cut VAT on energy bills, highlighting yet again, the lies that Brexit was built upon. The claim by Johnson and Gove that Brexit would allow us to cut VAT on energy bills implies that being an EU member didn’t allow us to do so previously; despite Belgium cutting VAT on electricity bills while being a member of the EU. Another Brexit lie propagated at the time of the referendum was the “removal of red tape”, later proven to be false by the rising administration costs facing British businesses.

This has highlighted how out of touch the Tories are with the British people.

Despite pensioners feeling abandoned by the government, Sir Ed Davey making clear that tax hikes are the last thing Londoners need and Sir Keir Starmer stating that Johnson is “choosing to let people struggle”, the advice from Home Office minister Rachel Maclean for citizens dealing with the cost of living crisis is… get a better job .

Oh…

When turning the attention to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, her advice is… to get a “high-paid job”.

Oh…

With so many having to choose between heating and eating, having to skip meals and some even having to leave their heating off entirely, the advice from the government is simply to “get a better job”. This echoes the now infamous, heartless speech from former Conservative Employment Minister Norman Tebbit, who told the Conservative Party 1981 Conference that when his father was faced with unemployment in the 30s, “he got on his bike and looked for work, and he kept looking till he found it”.

Perhaps we can look away from the cabinet and towards the backbenches of the Conservative Party. Take the MP for Ashford, Lee Anderson, that offered advice to citizens reliant on food banks – by stating those using food banks don’t know how to cook, and can “make a meal that just costs 30p”. A top chef said that is impossible. George Eustice, the cabinet minister for food and farming said people should buy value brands.

Policing minister, Kit Malthouse denied the cost of living crisis will trigger an increase in crime, branding it “old-fashioned” thinking. He has told officers not to let shoplifters off if they are stealing food out of desperation.

Oh…

The Conservatives have peddled lie after lie regarding “Brexit opportunities” and have had the gall to tell people suffering from poverty how to save money, and that they can solve their issues simply by “working harder” and “getting better-paid jobs”.

And on top of this, while they are given opportunity after opportunity by opposition parties to lessen the impact of the cost of living crisis, they vote the motions down and then claim: “They’re doing everything they can”.

It is beyond disgraceful.

Lies, condescension, repeat. That is the new mantra of the Conservative Party.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member.