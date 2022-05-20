Jack Meredith

Lies, condescension, repeat – the new mantra of the Conservative Party

By | Fri 20th May 2022 - 2:27 pm

In 2016, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove claimed that Brexit would allow us to cut VAT on energy bills.

On Wednesday 18th May, the Tories voted against the Liberal Democrat motion to cut VAT on energy bills, highlighting yet again, the lies that Brexit was built upon. The claim by Johnson and Gove that Brexit would allow us to cut VAT on energy bills implies that being an EU member didn’t allow us to do so previously; despite Belgium cutting VAT on electricity bills while being a member of the EU. Another Brexit lie propagated at the time of the referendum was the “removal of red tape”, later proven to be false by the rising administration costs facing British businesses.

This has highlighted how out of touch the Tories are with the British people.

Despite pensioners feeling abandoned by the government, Sir Ed Davey making clear that tax hikes are the last thing Londoners need and Sir Keir Starmer stating that Johnson is “choosing to let people struggle”, the advice from Home Office minister Rachel Maclean for citizens dealing with the cost of living crisis is… get a better job.

Oh…

When turning the attention to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, her advice is… to get a “high-paid job”.

Oh…

With so many having to choose between heating and eating, having to skip meals and some even having to leave their heating off entirely, the advice from the government is simply to “get a better job”. This echoes the now infamous, heartless speech from former Conservative Employment Minister Norman Tebbit, who told the Conservative Party 1981 Conference that when his father was faced with unemployment in the 30s, “he got on his bike and looked for work, and he kept looking till he found it”.

Perhaps we can look away from the cabinet and towards the backbenches of the Conservative Party. Take the MP for Ashford, Lee Anderson, that offered advice to citizens reliant on food banks – by stating those using food banks don’t know how to cook, and can “make a meal that just costs 30p”. A top chef said that is impossible. George Eustice, the cabinet minister for food and farming said people should buy value brands.

Policing minister, Kit Malthouse denied the cost of living crisis will trigger an increase in crime, branding it “old-fashioned” thinking. He has told officers not to let shoplifters off if they are stealing food out of desperation.

Oh…

The Conservatives have peddled lie after lie regarding “Brexit opportunities” and have had the gall to tell people suffering from poverty how to save money, and that they can solve their issues simply by “working harder” and “getting better-paid jobs”.

And on top of this, while they are given opportunity after opportunity by opposition parties to lessen the impact of the cost of living crisis, they vote the motions down and then claim: “They’re doing everything they can”.

It is beyond disgraceful.

Lies, condescension, repeat. That is the new mantra of the Conservative Party.

 

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Steve Trevethan
    Might we be facing two problems at the same time, which may or maybe not significantly connected? One is increasing poverty and the other is increasing inflati...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Might it be the case that the attitudes and performance of the Metropolitan Police in this matter come somewhere on a continuum/spectrum between inept and corru...
  • Paul Barker
    I used to support the idea of local Pacts with The Greens (GPEW only) but there would be long-term consequences that would be bad for both Parties. Labour may e...
  • Tristan Ward
    Since Compass is aligned to the Labour Party whose interest is in beating Liberal Democrats, it is doubtful whether any recommendations made by Compass are in t...
  • Jenny Barnes
    "The unemployment rate for January to March 2022 decreased by 0.3 percentage points on the quarter to 3.7%. For the first time since records began, there are fe...