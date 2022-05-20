Mary Reid

Richard Foord selected as candidate in Tiverton and Honiton by-election

By | Fri 20th May 2022 - 12:49 pm

Congratulations to Richard Foord who has been selected as our candidate in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election on 23rd June!

Richard lives in the constituency and is a former Army Major who served as a UN peacekeeper in Kosovo. He currently works for a University and volunteers for the Scout movement. He has also run the London marathon for the Royal British Legion.

You can read more about him on his personal website here and on the Liberal Democrat website here.

Ed Davey said:

Richard is an incredible candidate, whose dedication to others has shone not only through his career, but also in his voluntary roles in the community.

This by-election will be a two-horse race between Boris Johnson’s Conservatives and hard-working Liberal Democrat local champion, Richard Foord. This Conservative government has taken Devon for granted with local health services being neglected and botched and with trade deals undercutting farmers at every turn.

The Liberal Democrats are the clear challengers to the Conservatives in Tiverton & Honiton. On 23rd June, you can elect a strong local champion who will stand up for our communities and help kick Boris Johnson out of Number 10.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Yeovil Yokel 20th May '22 - 2:29pm

    An intriguing, and possibly masterful, choice for a safe rural Conservative seat.
    A major, eh? – Paddy was but a mere captain.
    You don’t want to miss this one, folks, roll your sleeves up and get stuck in.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Yeovil Yokel
    An intriguing, and possibly masterful, choice for a safe rural Conservative seat. A major, eh? - Paddy was but a mere captain. You don’t want to miss this o...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Might we be facing two problems at the same time, which may or maybe not significantly connected? One is increasing poverty and the other is increasing inflati...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Might it be the case that the attitudes and performance of the Metropolitan Police in this matter come somewhere on a continuum/spectrum between inept and corru...
  • Paul Barker
    I used to support the idea of local Pacts with The Greens (GPEW only) but there would be long-term consequences that would be bad for both Parties. Labour may e...
  • Tristan Ward
    Since Compass is aligned to the Labour Party whose interest is in beating Liberal Democrats, it is doubtful whether any recommendations made by Compass are in t...