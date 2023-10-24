The Voice

Listen: Christine Jardine on Any Questions

By | Tue 24th October 2023 - 7:41 am

Given that half the panel had been up all night doing by-election media, it was pretty incredible that they were still going strong into the evening to do Any Questions.

At around midnight, Christine Jardine was the first to say publicly that Labour had won Mid Beds even if she did get John Curtice and John Spencer (Leo McGarry from The West Wing) mixed up i her comments.

At 8 pm, she, Tory Minister Andrew Bowie, Dame Jackie Baillie from Labour, Pete Wishart from the SNP and Blair Jenkins, former Chief Executive of Yes Scotland, the campaign for Scottish independence, took audience questions in Glasgow.

Christine was last to answer the question on Israel and Gaza and it can be quite difficult when you are the last of five people, four of whom were saying broadly similar things. She still managed to find something new, if depressing to say.

Obviously the previous night’s by-elections came up. At one point, Andrew Bowie tried to make out that it had been a bad night for Labour, much to the amusement of host Alex Forsyth.

It’s worth a listen here.

