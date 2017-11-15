NewsHound

LISTEN: to Layla Moran on Any Questions: We have a foreign secretary who is not fit for purpose

By | Wed 15th November 2017 - 10:26 am

Layla Moran took a trip to Kent on Friday night to appear on the Any Questions panel.

She had invited local party members to help her practice earlier in the week.

She answered questions on Michel Barnier’s deadline, whether Boris should be sacked (even asking the question had the audience cheering and Layla’s answer was “yes, yes, yes”), the case of the young boy whose image is on a police database after he was reported for sexting and the idea of safe spaces

You can listen to the whole thing here.

2 Comments

  • jayne Mansfield 15th Nov '17 - 5:03pm

    Given that the Liberal Democrats claim to be an evidence based party, maybe Dr John king is best able to comment on the evidence based paradoxical behaviour of individuals with suicidal intent.

  • jayne Mansfield 15th Nov '17 - 5:08pm

    Oops that was in repose to Jo’s post.

