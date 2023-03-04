LISTEN: Wendy Chamberlain on Any Questions

Wendy Chamberlain’s appearance on Any Questions last night was her first and she did a marvellous job, getting cheers and approval from the audience pretty much every time she opened her mouth. And she didn’t dodge the controversial issues.

My answer was my controversial view that beans are NOT a breakfast food #SorryNotSorry — Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) March 4, 2023

I agree with her a lot because I think she is one of the wisest people I know, but I don’t think I have ever agreed with her more than on the beans for breakfast issue. Why, why, would you mix egg yolk with beans and their sauce?

There were questions, predictably, on the Windsor Framework, Matt Hancock, WhatsApp and lockdown, energy prices and Sue Gray’s appointment as Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.

Listen here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings