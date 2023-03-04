NewsHound

WATCH: Alex Cole-Hamilton defend Scotland’s place in the UK in Oxford Union debate

By | Sat 4th March 2023 - 10:46 am

Alex Cole-Hamilton recently took part in an Oxford Union debate on Scottish independence. His side, opposing the motion that “This House would support an independent Scotland” won comfortably.

Watch his speech here:

He talked about the dangers of nationalism and its inability to actually solve the problems countries face, how the uncertainties of independence would damage our lives and about the positives of unions, whether UK or EU, working together.

