Observations of an expat: A Chinese peace

The Chinese Ukrainian peace kite is unlikely to remain aloft for long for several reasons:

Neither the Russians nor the Ukrainians are prepared – yet – to throw in the towel.

Vladimir Putin cannot afford failure.

Neither Ukraine nor its NATO backers can afford failure.

A Chinese brokered peace is unacceptable to the US because it increases Beijing’s position in the world at Washington’s expense.

However, both Volodomyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin will meet President Xiping, foreign minister Wang Yi and any other Chinese emissaries. Zelensky needs to be seen to be willing to talk to keep Beijing from supplying Putin with weapons and Putin must do the same to secure the weapons.

In one sense, the Chinese are the ideal peace brokers. Putin is the aggressor. He is the one who must be persuaded to stand down. The Chinese are the only ones with sufficient leverage over the Russian leader. The Turks have tried and failed. So have the Israelis. The US and its allies have ruled themselves out by supplying weapons to Ukraine.

In the best diplomatic traditions, Beijing’s 12-point proposal manages to annoy both sides in the conflict while at the same time projecting lofty aspirations with the minimum of detail.

The proposal calls for respecting sovereignty. Russia has clearly breached Ukraine’s sovereignty. Abandon the Cold War mentality. This is a state of mind for which both Russia and NATO could be blamed. Protect civilians and POWs. Great, and remember Bucha, Kharkhiv, Mariupol and Kherson. Resolve the humanitarian crisis, which has created 6.8 million Ukrainian refugees. Promote post-war reconstruction which so far is estimated to cost Ukraine $1 trillion. Stop threatening to use nuclear weapons; a threat which only Putin has used. And end unilateral sanctions which means sanctions not approved by the UN and would undermine Western sanctions against China.

The proposals won’t be a total failure in Chinese terms. They will allow Xi Jinping to take a star turn on the world stage in the role of number one peacenik. This will only enhance his reputation among developing counteies who are is sceptical of American claims that Ukraine is fighting for democracy against autocracy.

But the Chinese are unlikely to make much progress in their wider aim of driving a wedge between Europe and America. As developing countries start to renege or at least renegotiate their Chinese debts, Beijing is looking increasingly towards Europe as a more stable long-term alternative.

Xi’s peace proposals have left Europeans unimpressed. More importantly, the Ukraine War has reinforced Europe’s reliance on America’s nuclear umbrella; a protection which China will never be able to offer.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.