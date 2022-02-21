The Voice

Living with Covid: Shambolic Govt taking NHS & Care services for granted

By | Mon 21st February 2022 - 6:56 pm

Responding to the Government’s plan on Living with Covid, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

The Conservatives have been planning to end free Covid testing for more than two months, yet still we have no clarity on what this means in reality.

Boris Johnson wasn’t even able to answer the simple question of whether any free testing plans would be kept in place for essential workers, such as NHS staff, or for those who are clinically vulnerable.

This so-called plan has been cobbled together on the back of a fag packet. People are being asked to exercise personal responsibility whilst wearing a blindfold and having their hands tied behind their backs.

Once again this shambolic Government is taking our NHS and care services for granted whilst hanging vulnerable people out to dry.

