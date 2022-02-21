Mark Valladares

Welcome to my day: 21 February 2022 – “I’m still standing…”

By | Mon 21st February 2022 - 10:22 am

It’s been a bit blowy in deepest mid-Suffolk, and I hope that our readers have come out of the trio of storms unscathed. Dudley, Eunice and Franklin have brought chaos to a country undergoing a fair bit of chaos already.

On this day in 1848, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels published “The Communist Manifesto”, probably the most influential political manifesto ever written. Admittedly, those who claimed to be implementing it weren’t terribly keen on winning hearts and minds through simple persuasion and an intensive leafleting campaign, but its impact still hangs heavy, as the situation in Ukraine reminds us. Richard Trevithick ran his locomotive for the first time at the Penydarren Ironworks, Merthyr Tydfil in 1804, and probably didn’t have to worry about trees on the line. And, though it seems hard to credit, it’s ten years to the day since Emlyn Hooson died. Here’s what Eric Avebury had to say about him.

The Government are due to announce their “Living with Covid” plan later today, with free testing expected to be axed for all but the over-80s. What provision will be made for the millions of immuno-compromised people is still to be outlined but I for one intend to continue wearing a mask in public spaces if at all possible. It’s not just about me, you see… We’ll bring you the Party’s response as we have it.

Two weeks ago, it was announced that the existing plans to refurbish and restore the Palace of Westminster were to be abandoned, and the Sponsor Body created to oversee the project scrapped;

The now favoured option is to carry out works without evacuating the building, an option predicted to take five times as long and cost twice as much, leaving Parliament to operate in a building site. And so, last week’s news that as many as seventy-five people have been exposed to asbestos within the Palace perhaps doesn’t augur well…

And, on that note, hopefully your homes will stay intact, and you’ll stay safe…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

One Comment

  • nigel hunter 21st Feb '22 - 10:53am

    The Palace of Westminster should be renovated AND open as a Tourist attraction. A new Palace should be built central to the country.It will both bring money into the building and allow jobs of all sorts form the new building.

