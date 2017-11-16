Local Government by-elections – 16 November 2017. A Lib Dem GAIN and a good hold

A good start with a Lib Dem GAIN from the Tories in Hedge End in Eastleigh:

Result. Hedge End Town Council (Wildern) Lib Dem gain from Con. LD 84.4% Lab 15.6% on 18.2% turnout. Congrats to Pat Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/5VsgzqXcmo — Keith House (@CllrKeithHouse) November 16, 2017

Well done to the Eastleigh Lib Dem Massive and Cllr Pat Jenkins

And a solid hold in Penrith

Penrith North (Eden) result: LDEM: 45.2% (+2.3)

CON: 31.2% (-0.8)

LAB: 16.6% (-8.5)

GRN: 7.0% (+7.0) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 16, 2017

Congratulations to Cllr Mark Rudhall and his team.

So frustrating that 11% of the electorate didn’t have a Lib Dem to vote for:

Sudbrooke (West Lindsey) result: CON: 69.6% (+0.6)

LAB: 30.4% (+10.5) No LDem (-11.1) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 16, 2017

Good to see this from a standing start, though

Staining & Weeton (Fylde) result: CON: 73.0% (+8.4)

LAB: 20.2% (-15.1)

LDEM: 6.7% (+6.7) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 16, 2017

Kind of scary that the UKIP vote is going up

Victoria (Hartlepool) result: LAB: 53.1% (+10.7)

UKIP: 36.0% (+12.7)

CON: 10.9% (-0.7) Labour HOLD.

No PHF and Grn as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 16, 2017

Not so here, though. That is quite a slide.

Whaplode & Holbeach St John's (South Holland) result: CON: 78.0% (+21.2)

LAB: 22.0% (+22.0) Conservative HOLD.

No UKIP (-43.3) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 16, 2017

That’s all the results through as of midnight. See you in the morning.

