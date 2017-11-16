Local Government by-elections – 16 November 2017. A Lib Dem GAIN and a good hold

A good start with a Lib Dem GAIN from the Tories in Hedge End in Eastleigh:
Result. Hedge End Town Council (Wildern) Lib Dem gain from Con. LD 84.4% Lab 15.6% on 18.2% turnout. Congrats to Pat Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/5VsgzqXcmo
— Keith House (@CllrKeithHouse) November 16, 2017
Well done to the Eastleigh Lib Dem Massive and Cllr Pat Jenkins
And a solid hold in Penrith
Penrith North (Eden) result:
LDEM: 45.2% (+2.3)
CON: 31.2% (-0.8)
LAB: 16.6% (-8.5)
GRN: 7.0% (+7.0)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 16, 2017
Congratulations to Cllr Mark Rudhall and his team.
So frustrating that 11% of the electorate didn’t have a Lib Dem to vote for:
Sudbrooke (West Lindsey) result:
CON: 69.6% (+0.6)
LAB: 30.4% (+10.5)
No LDem (-11.1) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 16, 2017
Good to see this from a standing start, though
Staining & Weeton (Fylde) result:
CON: 73.0% (+8.4)
LAB: 20.2% (-15.1)
LDEM: 6.7% (+6.7)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 16, 2017
Kind of scary that the UKIP vote is going up
Victoria (Hartlepool) result:
LAB: 53.1% (+10.7)
UKIP: 36.0% (+12.7)
CON: 10.9% (-0.7)
Labour HOLD.
No PHF and Grn as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 16, 2017
Not so here, though. That is quite a slide.
Whaplode & Holbeach St John's (South Holland) result:
CON: 78.0% (+21.2)
LAB: 22.0% (+22.0)
Conservative HOLD.
No UKIP (-43.3) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 16, 2017
That’s all the results through as of midnight. See you in the morning.
“So frustrating that 11% of the electorate didn’t have a Lib Dem to vote for“
That’s not how percentages work but anyway. Yes ideally we should have more candidates, but it’s very easy to shout from a distance.
Congrats to our two new councillors. Here’s to many more!