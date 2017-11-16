Caron Lindsay

Local Government by-elections – 16 November 2017. A Lib Dem GAIN and a good hold

By | Fri 17th November 2017 - 12:02 am

A good start with a Lib Dem GAIN from the Tories in Hedge End in Eastleigh:

Well done to the Eastleigh Lib Dem Massive and Cllr Pat Jenkins

And a solid hold in Penrith

Congratulations to Cllr Mark Rudhall and his team.

So frustrating that 11% of the electorate didn’t have a Lib Dem to vote for:

Good to see this from a standing start, though

Kind of scary that the UKIP vote is going up

Not so here, though. That is quite a slide.

That’s all the results through as of midnight. See you in the morning.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

One Comment

  • Paul 17th Nov '17 - 12:11am

    “So frustrating that 11% of the electorate didn’t have a Lib Dem to vote for“

    That’s not how percentages work but anyway. Yes ideally we should have more candidates, but it’s very easy to shout from a distance.

    Congrats to our two new councillors. Here’s to many more!

