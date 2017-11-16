The Progressive Alliance Needs Mothers’ Voices

I am launching a group called ‘Mothers for a Progressive Alliance’ with the backing of Compass on Saturday 18 November in Central London and am inviting Lib Dem members to attend to contribute to the discussion.

The concept of the Progressive Alliance gained prominence during the Richmond Park by-election in 2016 when Sarah Olney won the seat from Zac Goldsmith. Parties, campaigners and voters came together to work for Sarah Olney’s success. It was an example of what can be achieved when political conflict is set aside for something bigger.

The Progressive Alliance is a stepping stone to achieving a ‘Good Society’ which mothers strive towards. There is nothing idealistic about wanting one’s child to grow up in a fair society.

Mothers’ voices, though, are seldom heard as a single entity when it comes to politics. While all political parties point their compass towards building a ‘Good Society’ their versions of this differ. For example, the utilisation of economic policy that is ideologically grounded in Neoliberalism compounds the problem.

Mothers have been gravely affected by austerity policies. The erosion of the welfare state has increased the personal cost associated with a relentless drive towards a private market. Cuts have resulted in a reduction of public services such as help for victims of domestic abuse, mothers and children.

There is a need to urgently redress this balance. I propose to use the principles of Matricentricism to advocate for a motherhood movement that sees mothers as a force for social change. There is diversity within our mothering.

The usual mummy labels of ‘Yummy Mummy, Slummy Mummy, Alpha Mummy’ are exclusive and do not cut across race or class. Where are the ‘Foodbank Mummies, the ‘Disabled Mummies’, ‘The Asian Mummies’ for starters? The diversity within the mummy narrative is narrow and non-representative.

No one party can possibly cater for mothers’ needs which is why I am advocating for a Progressive Alliance for mothers. Hopefully the movement will be successful in articulating an intellectual, cultural and organisational premise that will reflect the diversity of maternal identities in building a Good Society.

* Jane Chelliah is a LibDem member and blogs at https://www.ambitiousmamas.co.uk/