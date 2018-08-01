John Marriott

Local Government is facing what could be an existential crisis. How can it be saved?

By | Wed 1st August 2018 - 4:34 pm

Some of you may think that the title of this piece is another example of hyperbole. You might be right as the local government has faced crises before. However, as someone with 30 years’ continuous service as a local councillor, I do think that what we have come to expect concerning local services could be something we will in future only read about in history books unless something is done to reverse the downward spiral.

Especially since WW2 governments of all political hues have over the years progressively emasculated local councils, not only by taking many of their responsibilities away from them but, more importantly, by depriving them of the funds needed via a central grant to deliver what services they are still by law supposed to provide. Add to that the reluctance to consider finding ways adequately to fund local expenditure, given that, besides central grant and revenue, the only bank of last resort is the hastily cobbled together Council Tax, which is still in England based on property prices of nearly thirty years ago and a reluctance on the part of councils, and the public, for that matter, to entertain meaningful rises and you have a disaster just waiting to happen.

The recent problems in Northamptonshire, highlighted again today, and possibly in Somerset should be a warning to all Unitary, County and District Councils, as well as Central Government, that we cannot go on as we are. Since the crash of 2008 and the austerity programme first introduced by the Coalition Government in 2011, which used Local Government as a convenient form of human shield against public criticism, local councils have seen their grants massively slashed to the extent that it is the present government’s published intention to reduce its contribution to zero by 2020. Plans to allow local councils to retain Business Rates, together with any hint of structural or fiscal reform of Local Government appear to have been kicked into the long grass by Theresa May’s government, which, one might argue, has something slightly more pressing on its mind.

So, what is to be done to save the local government as we know it? Firstly, the public needs to be reminded that, if it wants decent public services, it has to pay the bill. Secondly, local government has to embrace reform of the kind already undertaken in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland but only partially in England. Here we currently have too many councils and, quite frankly, too many councillors. While the number of council employees has been massively and arguably dangerously reduced over the past eight years, the number of councillors has remained more or less the same. We need to abolish the remaining County and District Councils and establish Unitary Councils in their place. Where this has already happened in both rural and urban areas, significant financial savings have been made. At the same time, we need to offer enhanced powers to Town and Parish Councils if they wish to take them on. Thirdly we need to reform local government finance. There are various ways to achieve this, all of which will probably mean higher taxation in some form or another – not something which will be overly popular as the nation ponders its future relationship with our closest trading partners. However, whatever emerges will hopefully take account of the individual’s ability to pay more than the present system has ever done.

I know that we have enough to worry about at the moment. However, the ability to make local government work more effectively is entirely in our hands. Here we already are in control.

* John Marriott is a former Liberal Democrat councillor from Lincolnshire.

One Comment

  • Michael 1 1st Aug '18 - 5:26pm

    I would take out 2 things from your prescription:

    1. A uniform system of unitary councils. “Creating” some “unloved” counties such as Avon and “abolishing” other much loved counties did not prove popular or a great success. There would be much wrangling between councils with may be actually an even worse system. The cry always goes up from politicians if in doubt re-organise it. Actually you end up – surprise, surprise with much the same system. I think as Lib Dems we believe in diversity – not a “one size fits all” approach.

    2. Reducing the number of councillors. A popular cry is always to get rid of politicians. Councillors vary some are lazy and do nothing, some are brilliant and work hard – no doubt most are mediocre by the very nature of things – many may get too enmeshed in the bureaucracy of the council. But they are important bridge between the people and the managers. The overall cost is peanuts – whether we get monkeys I will leave to others.

    I would also caution against too romantic a notion of parish and town councils. Some work incredibly well. Others (? many) people do not exist and don’t have elections with not enough people standing for election.

    I am also – to actually my surprise – becoming more enamoured of directly elected Metro Mayors and combined authorities. The Mayors often can speak up for their area – in the media and with Government. And they are often they right scale and size to devolve services such as Transport and Health to.

