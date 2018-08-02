Brexit options and the People’s Vote

Justine Greening’s recent call for a multi-option referendum on Brexit brings to the fore the central dishonesty of the Referendum. Brexit cannot just mean Brexit: if it is to happen it will have to be a specific Brexit. And it is becoming increasingly clear that there is no feasible specific Brexit that can command the support of all those who voted for Brexit in general in the referendum.

Following Greening’s call, Yougov carried out an opinion poll asking about preferences between three options, which we can call Remain, Soft and Hard. The Soft option was described as `along the lines that Theresa May has set out’ (i.e. the Chequers proposal), while the Hard option was described as `leave the EU without a deal’.

What was unusual about this poll was that it asked for voters’ second preferences as well as their first. This is essential if we are to understand the real popularity of the options, and what the poll reveals is very interesting.

First preferences show an exact 50-50 balance between Remain and Brexit in this poll. However, when we compare Remain with either specific form of Brexit it has a clear majority: 55-45 against Hard Brexit, 60-40 against Soft. While Soft is narrowly preferred to Hard (53-47), a large proportion of Hard supporters (nearly half of them) would abstain rather than choose between Remain and Soft.

The poor showing of the Soft option is in interesting contrast to a similar poll Yougov carried out on Scottish Independence in 2012, where the compromise option (in that case `More Powers’) had a large majority over each of the extremes (No change, Independence). It is possible that there is a Soft option that could command majority public support, and be acceptable to the EU, but it seems that political pressures have pushed the government into an option – the Chequers proposal – that is widely viewed as unsatisfactory or unfeasible.

Is a 3-way referendum as suggested by Greening a plausible route forward? Almost certainly not, because there is unlikely to be agreement on how to count it. The most thorough method, comparing each pair of options as above, is likely to be thought too complicated. Professor Vernon Bogdanor has suggested a 2-stage vote, starting with the `gateway’ question of Brexit or not, followed if Brexit is preferred by a choice between the different Brexit options. But this would just repeat the error of the referendum, in assuming that those whose first preference is Soft Brexit all have second preference Hard Brexit, and vice versa; whereas the poll shows that neither is true.

For a referendum to be fair and acceptable, it needs to compare one specific Brexit option – `the Final Deal’ – with the equally specific alternative of Remain.

