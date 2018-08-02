Tim Farron reminds us how the Lib Dems have led the fight against Brexit from the start

Yesterday, Tim Farron sent round an email to party members the other night saying this:

Mine was a lonely voice two years ago. The UK had narrowly voted to leave the EU. The next day, I committed the Liberal Democrats to fight back. I said the British people must have the final say on any Brexit deal – with the option to Remain in the EU. Back then, even our friends weren’t with us. Not the remain media or remain MPs from other parties. Not even the big remain organisations. But together, we’ve changed all that. Polls this week show a clear majority now back our position. A national newspaper has backed our call. Many pressure groups are now calling for a vote on the deal. This wasn’t supposed to happen. This wasn’t in Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson or Jacob Rees-Mogg’s script. And it hasn’t happened by accident. It’s thanks to you. Together, over the last two years, we have: Grown our party to nearly 200,000 registered members and supporters – and spoken with over 2.4 million voters in the last 12 months

Reached around 24 million voters online each year

Achieved our best local election results in 15 years At last, there’s real hope. We can change this – but timing is crucial. We must step up the pressure for change. So please – TAKE ACTION today, share our campaign with your friends and family – and help us reach 150,000 supporters: All of this is absolutely fine, but he didn’t actually call for another referendum immediately. That came later in the Summer and Conference enshrined that position in a motion passed in Brighton in September.

This is one for the nit pickers among us and for slight amusement rather than criticism. After all, it is absolutely nothing compared to say, forcing the country in a position where we have to stockpile what basic food and medicines we can to mitigate against a disastrous and extreme interpretation of a narrow vote to leave the EU which was driven by a Leave campaign that lied and cheated its way through and therefore can’t be legitimate.

It’s nothing compared to proceeding on said reckless course when it is becoming clear that a majority of people don’t agree with you as the Sky Data poll showed the other day.

This is the email he sent to members the day after the result was known. All he really committed us to was to campaigning to get back in at the next election which, at that point, wasn’t going to be happening any time soon.

Liberal Democrats have always believed that Britain should be outward facing, collaborating with other countries to tackle global challenges. Our membership of the European Union allows us to do that. Britain has now voted to leave. The margin of victory was small and risks dividing our country. We must respect the outcome of the referendum in how we talk about moving forward. We also have to understand that for many people this was not just a vote about Europe. It was also a howl of anger at politicians and institutions who they feel are out of touch and have let them down. Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove won this campaign by deliberately deceiving voters. They offered cheap slogans and easy answers that they knew they could never keep. Their hollow pledge of £350 million for the NHS has already unravelled and people will be right to feel angry that they have been let down again. We must also remember that there are many, many European citizens who have made Britain their home. We are immensely grateful for the contribution they make to our country and we are committed to ensuring they can remain here and feel safe here. I believe our country’s future is still best served by our membership of the European Union, despite its flaws. Millions of our fellow citizens believe that. I also believe many of those people share our vision of a country that is tolerant, compassionate and positive about Britain’s role for good in the world. They share our vision of a country that wants to repair its divisions by working hard together, not by offering cheap slogans. That is why I want to make clear that the Liberal Democrats will fight the next election on a clear and unequivocal promise to restore Britain’s prosperity and role in the world, with the United Kingdom in the European Union, not outside it. At the same time, we must address the difficult issues that this referendum has raised about Europe and our country – but with real answers, not cheap slogans. Since the result of the referendum became known, thousands of new members have joined our party. I encourage you all to reach out to family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances and encourage them to join us to build that Britain together.

What this does show, though, is that the Liberal Democrats have been at the forefront of opposing Brexit from the start. We have led the way on this and now everyone else is catching up with our point of view. We need to make sure we get the credit for it in the long run.

