London Brexit March Voice of the People – Heard

I remember before the Sunderland result on the night of 23rd June 2016 (Brexit referendum) Nigel Farage was being interviewed, and he thought Leavers had lost. During the interview, he stated that because the results were so close and even though his side had lost he would continue to call for another referendum to leave the EU. Ever since our entry into the EU in 1973 there have been increasing calls from Tories (in the main) to leave the EU regardless of election manifesto’s and commitments from party leaders to stay in the EU. What gets me is the mantra of the Leavers who repeatedly say that they won the referendum, the people have spoken, and now we have no right to dispute the will of the people. They forget their hypnotical stand, when they stood against the will of the people, on the issue over the decades.

Saturday the will of the people was on display. Leavers had a march, on Saturday, where at best about a 1000 people attended, on the same day Remainers had a demonstration in London where about 700,000 people participated from all parties and people from all walks of life.

So, what are the facts at the moment and why did so many people come out on a march. The simple answer is that Brexit negotiations are a shamble. After the failure of Theresa May to put a deal together for the EU to vote on by 24th October she hinted at an increase to the transition period; whether it’s 18 months or a year. However, before that, we need to get a withdrawal agreement. We need to get a technical separation of the UK from the EU which involves:

Agreement and protection of UK citizens in the EU and EU citizens in the UK;

Agreement on our financial obligations which are about £40 billion;

Legal agreement to ensure there is no hard border between Ireland / Northern Ireland;

Once this is done can we then move on to the second part which is about a trade deal with the EU. If we are in a transition period, we continue to pay money to the EU, we have no say in the EU and we go to WTO traffics and have industry threatened by cheap imports. Moreover, on average it takes 28 months to agree on trade deals. What will the damage to our economy be by then?

Only the Lib Dems have had a clear and consistent message on Brexit.

The Tories are split on the issue and we see that played out daily on the news. The labour party are no better. Len McCluskey talks about a referendum to approve the deal Theresa May agrees with the EU and an election if she loses the referendum. Jeremy Corbyn is asking for continued membership of EU’s customs union and will only back the second referendum if party members vote for it; Kier Starmer wants a second referendum if MPs reject the Brexit deal; John Mcdonnell says a second referendum will result in unrest and a YouGov poll found 90% of Labour voters want a second referendum.

What a mess!

No wonder the public is confused and genuinely fearful of what might happen as a result of Brexit and the increasingly inept negotiations with the EU by this government. No wonder 700,000 people came out to express their dissatisfaction over Brexit.

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team