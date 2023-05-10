London Lib Dems prepare for the London elections next year

Every four years Londoners elect the Greater London Authority in the form of the Mayor of London and the 25 members of the London Assembly. As it happens the elections due in 2020 were postponed a year, so when the elections take place in May 2024 the current incumbents will have been in place for just three years.

The main focus is on the election of the Mayor of London, which for the first time will be chosen using First Past the Post. In the past there has been a supplementary vote, so voters could express a second preference. That changed with the Elections Act 2022, most remembered for the introduction of voter ID. But there were some other nuggets buried in the Act, including this regressive move away from the supplementary vote for elections for Mayors and Police Commissioners – itself a rudimentary type of PR – to First Past the Post.

The London Assembly holds the Mayor to account, and its 25 members are selected using the Additional Member system. London is divided into 14 largish constituencies, each of which elects one member to the London Assembly, using First Past the Post.

The 14 constituency members are then topped up with 11 members from the party lists. Voters select one party list – they have no choice about the candidates on each list or the order in which they appear, which will have been determined by the parties themselves using their own internal selection methods.

All that is a preamble to the news that London Lib Dems have begun the process for selecting candidates for next year. Later today the list members will be announced. In the past all our Assembly members have come from the list so the candidates and the order in which they lie is pretty significant. And this time Caroline Pidgeon is standing down, after 16 years on the Assembly and 6 years as Leader of our small but perfectly formed group. She was joined by Hina Bokhari in 2021.

We expect to select our constituency and Mayoral candidates in the next few weeks, so the team will be ready to start campaigning across London. We will be watching the South West London seat, which includes Hounslow, Richmond and Kingston, as we came within 4 points of winning it last time.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.