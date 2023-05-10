The fight for Turkey’s soul

He hasn’t been successful throughout his career. A former civil servant and ex-accountant, his political party has lost every general election since he became their leader in 2010. And yet, despite this, millions of Turks now look to him to save their country from their autocratic President and fulfil his promise to restore democracy to their country.

He is, of course, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of the Republican People’s Party and head of the National Alliance. Comprised of six opposition parties, many hope the National Alliance will finally unseat incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, ending his grip on power.

In four days Turks will go to the polls in the 2023 Presidential Elections. It is estimated over 60 million Turks will cast their vote and elect a President for a new five year term. The opposition leader has been cast in the role of Turkey’s saviour; his signature hand gesture is to hold them in the shape of a heart, and he professes to live as ordinary Turks do (he has claimed he will eschew living in the presidential palace if elected).

Having lost every general election since elected as leader of the CHP, it is perhaps surprising that Kılıçdaroğlu has become the frontrunner to defeat Erdoğan. But actions speak loudly, and Kılıçdaroğlu has campaigned tirelessly to restore democracy to a country on the steep, dangerous slope towards complete autocracy. In 2017, a CHP politician and member of the Turkish parliament was sentenced to 25 years in prison, accused of leaking state secrets. Kılıçdaroğlu organised a 28-mile walk from Ankara to Istanbul in response – the “Justice March” – which, despite being attacked with stones and manure, carried their peaceful mark over 25 days to end with a rally in Maltepe.

Kılıçdaroğlu has promised to restore democracy, beginning with the restoration of an independent judiciary, and a return to what he calls “orthodox economic policies”. On the face of it Kılıçdaroğlu looks to be the perfect candidate; a man beloved by many, willing to stand up to an autocratic tyrant and able to bring together a coalition of parties in common purpose.

But there are issues bubbling under the surface. One of Kılıçdaroğlu’s policies is to deport Syrian and Afghan refugees living in Turkey back to their own countries, regardless of the risk of persecution they face if they return. He has pledged to work with the Afghan and Syrian governments to find a solution, but cannot answer how this would work in principle at a time when many in Turkey are pushing for the country to join the European Union.

Kılıçdaroğlu also won’t commit to a policy regarding Ukraine. Although he has agreed publicly that Ukraine has been illegally invaded, and that Turkey would provide political support, he has refused to confirm his attitude towards Putin. The opposition leader is quoted as saying “we will create a policy within the framework of whatever Turkey’s interests require”. This is worrying to the ears of some, who believe this non-answer could be keeping the path open for Turkey to align itself with the Russian bear.

It is unreasonable to think that a politician comes in with all the answers and can solve every issue, especially in a country as rife with problems as Turkey. Under the current President, Turks have watched their economy crumble, the judiciary stripped of their independence and civil rights be crushed beneath an autocratic heel. But we must be careful not to paint Kılıçdaroğlu as a saint who can do no wrong and whose policies are right because they are inherently “better” than the current ones. Turks must make sure he, as with all politicians, is held to account for his words and his actions.

There is hope that Kılıçdaroğlu can save the soul of Turkey and bring democracy back to his country. He must just be careful not to fall into the trap of populism along the way.

